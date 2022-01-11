ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Tax season starting two weeks early this year thanks to COVID, IRS funding

By The Associated Press, Nexstar Media Wire
KSNT News
KSNT News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28nmxv_0diUNUf500

WASHINGTON (AP) — This year’s tax filing season will begin on Jan. 24, 17 days earlier than last year, the Internal Revenue Service announced Monday.

The IRS is warning that a resurgence of COVID-19 infections on top of less funding authorization from Congress than the Biden administration had requested could make this filing season particularly challenging.

“The pandemic continues to create challenges, but the IRS reminds people there are important steps they can take to help ensure their tax return and refund don’t face processing delays,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said.

Kansas asks you to quarantine if you’ve been to these places

Avoiding a paper tax return will be more important than ever this year to avert processing delays, Rettig said. He urged taxpayers to file their returns electronically and to get their refunds by direct deposit.

It is also important for taxpayers who received a COVID-19 relief Economic Impact Payment last year or who got an advance Child Tax Credit payment to make sure they report the correct amount on their tax returns to avoid processing delays, Rettig said.

The IRS will send letters to recipients of the impact payments and the advance Child Tax Credit payments and taxpayers can also check for the amounts they received on the website IRS.gov.

The deadline for tax returns to be filed is Monday, April 18 this year, three days later than the normal April 15 deadline for filing taxes. The later date is a result of an Emancipation Holiday in the District of Columbia. By law, in Washington, D.C., holidays impact tax deadlines for everyone the same way federal holidays do.

April 18 is the deadline for filing tax returns or requesting an extension. which gives taxpayers until Oct. 17 to file their returns for 2021.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KSNT News

Disagreements over Delta 8 legality leaves local stores in limbo

TOPEKA (KSNT)– Debates surrounding Delta-8 in Kansas are heating up as Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced his guidance following questions from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Delta-8 is just one molecular bond away from Delta-9, which is more commonly known as marijuana. Although according to the CDC, the high of Delta-8 has about 50-75% of […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Federal program available to help Kansans cover energy costs

(KSNT) – Kansans can now take advantage of up to $1,400 in federal funding to help cover their gas and electric bills. According to a recent announcement from Evergy, Kansas customers are encouraged to apply for the federally funded Low-Income Energy Assistance Program. Applications are open from now till 5:00 p.m. on March 31, 2022. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Farmers, ranchers devastated by wildfires could get tax exemption soon

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Lawmakers are moving forward with plans to provide relief to farmers recovering from wildfires in western Kansas last month. The state’s Assessment and Taxation committee voted to unanimously approve a proposal that allows tax exemptions for certain property that was damaged by wildfires. The move signals strong support from lawmakers on both […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Kansas State
Washington, DC
Coronavirus
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Business
Washington, DC
Health
KSNT News

How’s he doing? Americans weigh in on Biden’s performance

(AP) President Joe Biden took office at a particularly polarized time in American history, so it’s not surprising that citizens are divided on his performance at the one-year mark. A Georgia history teacher who voted for Biden would give him a “C” grade, faulting the president for not pushing earlier to end the filibuster in […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Refund#Tax Filing#Tax Return#Covid#Ap#Child Tax Credit#Stre
KSNT News

Omni Circle Group in Topeka awarded $360,000 grant to support minority small business development

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Omni Circle Group in Topeka has been awarded a grant to support minority small business development. The money is provided by the Kauffman Foundation’s Entrepreneurship Support Team. The group has been given $300,000 to support the growth and development of minority entrepreneurs. The Kauffman Foundation also awarded the group an additional $60,000 […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
IRS
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KSNT News

$7M worth of PPE left outside, damaged in rainstorm

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — About $7 million worth of surplus personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies, purchased by a Northern California county earlier in the coronavirus pandemic, was damaged in recent rainstorms after it was left outside for months, officials said Friday. San Mateo County officials acknowledged the disaster following a KGO news report, published Thursday, that […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KSNT News

KSNT News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy