Joel Embiid sets new Sixers road scoring record, passes Allen Iverson

The Philadelphia 76ers were able to pick up a seventh straight win on Monday as they knocked off the Houston Rockets on the road 111-91 as they continued their road success. Philadelphia is now 15-8 away from the Wells Fargo Center which is one of the best road records in the league.

In the process, Joel Embiid made a little history for the Sixers. He scored 31 points with eight rebounds and six assists on Monday which is his ninth straight road game with at least 30 points.

That is the longest such streak in Sixers history as he has now passed Allen Iverson for the longest road scoring streak in franchise history. He also joined Iverson and the great Wilt Chamberlain as the only players in Sixers history to have seven straight games of 30+ points overall.

“Obviously, those are legends,” said Embiid. “Not just Philly legends, but the whole NBA. I hold myself to that standard of trying to win and be the best or one of the best ever, but the good thing about it is that we’ve been winning. As we’ve seen, to be able to win every single night, I got to show up with that mentality of just dominating and wanting to carry offensively and defensively. Just being the best player on the floor every single night.”

Embiid has been absolutely phenomenal in recent games as he has helped put Philadelphia in the right direction despite all of the possible distractions around this team. While the team could have continued to struggle considering all of the adversity they have faced, Embiid made sure they didn’t and he’s been playing on another level as of late.

“That consistency, which I had last year, but this year, I feel like it’s totally different,” he continued. “I’m used in a lot of ways offensively, whether it’s being a scorer, playmaker, and obviously, defensively. Just being the best defensive player in the league. It’s good, but like I said, the great thing about it is that we’re winning. That’s all I care about.”

He will look to keep his overall streak of seven straight games of 30+ points going on Wednesday when the team returns home to host the Charlotte Hornets.

