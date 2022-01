The Pittsburgh Penguins return to action tonight as they play the San Jose Sharks. The Pens are coming off a 6-2 loss to the LA Kings in Los Angeles and are nearing the end of their western road trip. After tonight’s game, they will take on the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night before returning home to host the Ottawa Senators on January 20th and then head to Columbus to take on the Blue Jackets the next night.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO