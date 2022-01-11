Polestar meets global sales target of 29,000 cars in 2021 and continues to deliver on ambitious growth plans ahead of proposed listing

The TRATON GROUP recorded a very sharp year-on-year increase in its unit sales and incoming orders in 2021 despite the continuing influence of the COVID-19 pandemic and the difficulties in the supply of semiconductors. All of the Group’s brands contributed to this success. Higher figures were reported in both the truck business and the business with buses and MAN TGE vans. At 271,600 (2020: 190,200) vehicles, the TRATON GROUP’s unit sales worldwide were 43% higher than in the previous year. Without taking into account the Company’s US subsidiary Navistar, which was consolidated in the second half of 2021, the increase in unit sales would have amounted to 27%.

ECONOMY ・ 3 HOURS AGO