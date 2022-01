The appeal of profits incurred through cryptocurrency trading has only increased for those not already participating in the market. However, despite Bitcoin’s average return being over 800% and other altcoins offering comparable numbers, such as Ethereum at 400%, the cryptocurrency market is one of the most difficult to navigate for beginners, often being considered more complex than the traditional market. Although the barriers are high, investors are still not deterred. After all, with more risk often comes higher rewards.

MARKETS ・ 5 HOURS AGO