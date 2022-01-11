Ackermann: My comfort zone was too good at Bora-Hansgrohe

The last time I saw Gino Mäder was in Santiago de Compostela, where, after a long journey of becoming, he crossed the finish line of the final stage of the 2021 Vuelta a España in the white jersey and fifth on GC. The playfully dramatic bow he took on the podium in the shadow of the great cathedral marked a satisfying conclusion to the young Swiss’ 2021 season, his first with Bahrain Victorious and one which could be easily read as his coming of age.

