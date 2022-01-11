ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Cyprus earthquake shakes Israel

Cleveland Jewish News
 6 days ago

An earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter scale struck Cyprus early on Tuesday morning, and was felt throughout much of Israel, according to the Israel Police. Police reported receiving dozens of calls from concerned citizens throughout the country,...

www.clevelandjewishnews.com

