'It's worth it': Young man graduates from Juvenile and Family Drug Court

ELYRIA, Ohio — Elyria Police arrested a 27-year-old man who was wanted on drug and weapons charges in Franklin County. Patrick Anaya of Columbus was arrested at an undisclosed location in the city of Elyria on Tuesday. At the time of his arrest, which was executed by the Elyria Police Department Narcotics Unit, along with the Lorain Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Anaya is alleged to have been in possession of approximately 1.5 kilograms of fentanyl, almost 250 grams of crystal methamphetamine, over 500 fentanyl pills, and a semi-automatic carbine.
