The No. 1-ranked boys team in Class 4A returned to the court for the first time since December on Saturday, beating Lakota Tech of South Dakota 55-41 in Spearfish. The Bolts took a slim 12-10 lead into the second quarter before pulling away with a 36-29 lead at the halftime break. Lakota Tech kept the game close in the third quarter but Thunder Basin was able to pull away in the final quarter and close out the game 55-41.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO