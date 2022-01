HAVRE — The MSU-Northern athletics department announced that Big Sky Conference coaching legend, Jerome Souers, will take over as head coach of the Lights football team. “I've coached for over 40 years now, and most recently retired, and then stepped back in as an assistant coach with Southern Oregon University," Souers said in a Lights media release. "My time with SOU has been a truly wonderful experience, and I love the people and the program, but I’ve just gotten a different perspective on life due to recent personal events, and I decided that the chance to build a program at MSUN was a really exciting opportunity for me."

