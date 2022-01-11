"Scoring Against Chelsea", "Ice Cold" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Key Star's Fresh Haircut Ahead of Expected Chelsea Return

Foden was excluded from the matchday squad for Manchester City's New Year's Day win against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium after testing positive for COVID-19 after scoring the winner against Brentford in his side's final fixture of 2021.

The England international has registered 13 direct goal contributions since the start of the campaign, and while his behaviour off the pitch over the festive period has come into question by Pep Guardiola, having Foden back to face Chelsea on Saturday will serve as a welcome boost for the Catalan.

Despite competing with Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez and summer signing Jack Grealish for a spot in attack, Foden has been one of Manchester City's most lethal weapons in the absence of an out-and-out striker following Sergio Aguero's departure last summer.

Following a major COVID-19 outbreak within the first-team bubble that saw 21 first-team players and staff members enter isolation last week, the Stockport-born star was one of the notable absentees from his side's trip to face Swindon Town in the FA Cup at the weekend.

Assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell mentioned after the Premier League champions' 4-1 victory at the County Ground on Friday evening that two more backroom staff members had returned positive COVID-19 tests ahead of their league meeting with Chelsea.

However, Foden's absence since the last-gasp win at Arsenal suggests that the Manchester City academy graduate could prove his fitness in time to be involved in some capacity against Thomas Tuchel's side in a crucial game in the Premier League title race.

As revealed by hairdresser Alan Beak in an Instagram post on Monday evening, Foden was pictured showing off a fresh trim, which makes it highly likely that the Manchester City man has come out of isolation and is ready to feature against the European champions.

Several Manchester City supporters have since taken to City Xtra's Twitter page to express their excitement about a potential return to the squad for Foden, who has scored seven times across all competitions since the start of the campaign.

