What’s Trending: Tennis and Ties

By Aaron Keck
 6 days ago

Trending today: a hearing in the Novak Djokovic...

The Spun

John McEnroe Reacts To The Novak Djokovic Situation

John McEnroe has weighed in on the ongoing Novak Djokovic situation. The situation began when Djokovic, despite being unvaccinated from COVID-19, traveled to Australia for the Australian Open. He had informed the public that he received a medical exemption to go without vaccination. Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke denied Djokovic’s...
Novak Djokovic
The Independent

Emma Raducanu still learning in the face of difficult results

Emma Raducanu believes the run of defeats she has experienced since winning the US Open will make her a stronger player.The 19-year-old has won only two matches in four tournaments since her stunningly unexpected triumph in New York in September and has lost her last three contests.The most recent came earlier this week in Sydney when she won just a single game against Elena Rybakina, although she had only just returned to training following three weeks off the court after catching Covid-19.Having reached the pinnacle of her sport in just her second grand slam tournament, Raducanu now has to begin...
Stroman on Sports: NFL Wild Card Weekend

Dr. Deborah Stroman joins 97.9 The Hill’s Brighton McConnell to share her thoughts on the upcoming NFL playoffs and the successes of the league’s regular season.
UNC Women’s Tennis Dominates In Spring Season Openers

The No. 3 UNC women’s tennis team flexed its muscles in its first dual matches of the 2022 spring season Saturday, earning sweeps over Elon and Appalachian State in Chapel Hill to start the year 2-0. Reilly Tran, Carson Tanguilig and Fiona Crawley, each ranked in the country’s top...
#Raiders Chargers
KIDSQ: First Impressions

97.9 The Hill’s Brighton McConnell and Ali Evans team up to discuss this week’s KIDSQ: what do you think makes a good first impression?
Field Level Media

Australian Open Odds: Daniil Medvedev new favorite

Daniil Medvedev is the new favorite in the men’s draw entering the Australian Open with top-ranked Novak Djokovic out of the event. Medvedev won his first career Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open last year while also ending Djokovic’s quest to win the calendar Grand Slam. Medvedev...
AFP

Murray hopes for no repeat of Djokovic saga 'mess'

Andy Murray hopes the "mess" which has resulted in tennis world number one Novak Djokovic being told he is to be deported from Australia ahead of the Australian Open will not be repeated. Former world number one Murray told the BBC in Melbourne "the situation has not been good all round for anyone" and regretted Djokovic had been held in a detention facility. Murray was speaking after Djokovic lost his last-gasp bid to avoid deportation from Australia on Sunday. It ended a sensational legal battle over his coronavirus vaccination status and dashed his dream for the moment of an unprecedented 21st Grand Slam singles crown.
Rolling Stone

2022 Australian Open Live Stream: How to Watch the Tennis Tournament Online Free

The 2022 Australian Open is here and there promises to be plenty of intrigue at the first Grand Slam tournament of the season. The storylines were building even before the event started, with world number one Novak Djokovic sent home to Serbia after it was discovered that he failed to disclose information about his travel in the days before entering Australia. Djokovic reportedly had Covid-19 in December and is currently unvaccinated. The departure of Djokovic — the three-time defending Australian Open champ — opens up the men’s field to a new winner for the first time since 2018, when Roger Federer held...
Bacot Shines Again as UNC Basketball Pummels Georgia Tech

Armando Bacot provided a thrilling sequel to his historic performance against Virginia last weekend. Bacot matched his career-high 29 points against the Cavaliers with 29 more Saturday night, and grabbed 12 rebounds to secure another double-double, as Carolina earned a regular season sweep over Georgia Tech with an 88-65 win in the Smith Center. Bacot is the first Tar Heel to score 29 points in consecutive games since Tyler Hansbrough did so in the 2007-08 season.
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Glare At Cowboys Stadium Going Viral

The sun was badly shining through at AT&T Stadium towards the end of the second quarter of the 49ers-Cowboys contest. On 4th-and-19, the sun glare was taking up the entire screen as it looked to be on its way towards setting. It was a tough opening half for Dallas as...
