Movies

The Belcher Family Brings Their Burgers To The Big Screen In New 'The Bob's Burgers Movie' Trailer

 6 days ago

TVLine

The Bob's Burgers Movie Sets Theatrical Release Date — Watch Official Trailer

The Belchers are coming to the big screen. 20th Century Studios on Monday surprised Bob’s Burgers fans by dropping the official trailer for The Bob’s Burgers Movie, premiering in theaters on Friday, May 27. Here’s what we can expect from the Fox cartoon’s first movie: “The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob’s Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer,” according to the studio. “While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family’s...
MOVIES
IGN

The Bob's Burgers Movie - Official Trailer

Bob's Burgers is heading to the big screen in The Bob's Burgers Movie. The upcoming animated adventure sees a huge sinkhole blocking the entrance to Bob's Burgers, ruining the Belchers' summer plans. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business going, the kids try to solve a mystery that could end up saving their family's restaurant. Featuring the voices of John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Dan Mintz, H. Jon Benjamin, Eugene Mirman, Larry Murphy, Zach Galifianakis, Kevin Kline, and David Wain, The Bob's Burgers Movie opens in U.S. theaters on May 27, 2022.
MOVIES
bubbleblabber.com

The Bob’s Burgers Movie Slated To Debut Official Trailer Tonight On ESPN

The College Football National Championship is going to be fun tonight and it has nothing to do with what’s on the field. Set to premiere tonight during the game’s broadcast on ESPN which happens tonight @ 8pm ET, the official trailer for The Bob’s Burgers Movie will be released . 20th Century Animation has also released an official synopsis that you can read below.
MOVIES
First Showing

Official Trailer for 'The Bob's Burgers Movie' Musical Comedy Adventure

"A burger with a bikini on it?" 20th Century Studios has revealed an official trailer for The Bob's Burgers Movie, which is finally set to open in theaters starting in May 2022 this summer. This has been delayed for nearly two years after first being set to open in 2020, and is finally ready for its big screen debut. Based on the popular animated TV show that premiered in 2011. The Belcher family tries to save the restaurant from closing as a sinkhole forms in front of it, while the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family's restaurant. Described as a "big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure." Featuring the original voices: Kristen Schaal, H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Dan Mintz, and Eugene Mirman, plus David Wain, Kevin Kline, and Zach Galifianakis. Every successful animated series gets its chance to shine on the big screen, and now it's time for Bob's Burgers to entertain us. With aliens…? And lots of burgers. Enjoy.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamburger#Pandemic#Infectious Diseases#Americans
showbizjunkies.com

First Look: ‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie’ Trailer, Poster and Photos

20th Century Studios is set to launch The Bob’s Burgers Movie in theaters on May 27, 2022 and they’re already working on building the buzz around the feature film with the release of a trailer, stills, and a new poster. The film’s voice cast includes Kristen Schaal, H....
MOVIES
socalthrills.com

20th Century Studios “THE BOB’S BURGERS MOVIE” Trailer & Poster Debut

20th Century Studios has released the trailer, new poster, and still images for “The Bob’s Burgers Movie,” which will open in U.S. theaters on May 27, 2022. “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” is an animated, big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure based on the long-running Emmy®-winning series. The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob’s Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer.
MOVIES
TV Fanatic

Bob's Burgers Movie Set for Memorial Day Release: Watch the Trailer!

The Belchers are making their way to theaters. 20th Century Studios revealed Monday the long-gestating Bob's Burgers Movie would finally launch Friday, May 27th. “The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob’s Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer,” according to the studio.
MOVIES
