City Peoria issued the following announcement on Jan. 13. The City has scheduled a series of policy sessions on the redistricting process, which occurs every ten years following the Census to evaluate district boundaries and balance the population within each district. Due to changes in population as seen in the 2020 Census data release, there will be boundary changes to the existing city of Peoria Council Districts. Each district is required to include a nearly equal number of residents based on the most recent Census population data (city of Peoria total population 113, 150). For five districts, the goal of each district is 22,630 people with a maximum deviation of 5% (21,4498-23,761).

PEORIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO