Netflix is raising prices in the U.S. and Canada, with its most popular subscription tier going from $13.99 a month to $15.49 in the U.S. The lowest level of service climbed $1 to $9.99 and the premium tier is now $19.99, up from $17.99. In Canada, the basic plan price did not change, but the standard plan (aka the middle tier) rose to $16.49 Canadian from $14.99. Shares in Netflix immediately jumped on the news, reaching as high as $538 before calming down to close at $525.69, up 1%. It has slumped thus far in 2022 along with most other Nasdaq stocks. The price...

