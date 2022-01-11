ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsley Coman to sign bumper new Bayern Munich contract

Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman is expected to sign a new long-term contract at the Allianz Arena, which could in turn end the club’s interest in Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele. Coman recently entered the final 18 months of his deal and Bayern were keen to avoid losing him...

