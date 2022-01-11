ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Letter: Make brain health a priority this year

By Reading Eagle
Reading Eagle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Alzheimer’s Association announces a new campaign called “Time to Talk,” which focuses on the benefits of early detection and diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia. More than 6 million Americans are...

www.readingeagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Woodlands Online& LLC

Myths About Older Adults & Brain Health

There are many myths about older adults and brain age, leaving many people worried and fearful about growing old. It’s no doubt that many changes happen to our bodies as we age. However, you don’t have to believe everything you hear or read about aging. WHAT ARE SOME...
HEALTH
Democrat-Herald

Letter: Work for the health of our planet

As we enter the new year, I would urge all who contemplate the meaning of good health to think in holistic terms. We can have the best diets in the world, exercise assiduously, etc., but if the air we breathe (now apparently filled with dangerous micro-particles) is not clean, our water not free of contaminants, and the soil that grows our food poisoned with wastes and fertilizers, optimal health will elude us.
ALBANY, OR
NewsTimes

Editorial: Mental health must be a state priority

The negative outcomes from COVID-19 are not limited to physical health. Though the toll is not as visible and can be harder to quantify, the harms to mental health over the past two years have been staggering, and show no sign of ebbing in the near term. This is most...
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Health#Helpline#Americans
WFMZ-TV Online

Health Beat: Lifting brain fog with virtual music therapy?

CINCINNATI — Music as medicine has been used to calm anxious patients, but what about using music to improve brain function or cognition? It's therapy that patients could do on their own. "I wanted an app that could allow patients to express their musical ability," detailed Dr. Soma Sengupta,...
CELL PHONES
MedPage Today

Brain Health and Exercise; APOE4 and COVID-19; Better Air, Less Dementia

Pre-synaptic protein levels in brain tissue were higher in people who had more late-life physical activity; the relationship was independent of Alzheimer's pathology. (Alzheimer's and Dementia) Aerobic exercise had a beneficial effect not just on motor symptoms, but on structural and functional brain properties of people with Parkinson's disease. (Annals...
FITNESS
Real Simple

6 Nutrient-Packed Foods to Eat for Better Brain Health

It's normal and expected for your brain to change over time, but there are a lot of things you can do to keep your brain as healthy as possible throughout your life and reduce your risk of developing neurodegenerative conditions (like Alzheimer's or Parkinson's disease) as you age. Along with other basic healthy habits such as getting regular exercise, trying/learning new things, and prioritizing sleep, one of your best bets for lowering your risk of such conditions and keeping your brain sharp is to focus on nutrition. After all, like any well-oiled machine, the brain requires proper fuel (translation: nutrients) to work optimally, according to Jonathan Purtell, RD, a registered dietitian at Lenox Hill Hospital.
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Guardian Online

Make Cholesterol Control a Greater Priority in Diabetes

It is needless to mention the effects of diabetes on the human body. If it is not kept under check, it can affect the functions of various organs and the body as a whole. Cholesterol is considered important for a healthy heart, but when the balance of the same is disturbed, it may impact the function of the heart as well as the blood flow to different organs as only a healthy heart can pump blood properly to various organs. To have diabetes under control, it is also needed that one has balanced Cholesterol as per the experts.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
lakeoconeebreeze.net

PATHWAYS TO HEALING: Foods that boost brain health

Brain health is critically important because we use our brain throughout our lives. When we’re young, our brains help us develop motor skills, learn and study new information. As we age, we want to preserve our memory and ensure our cognitive ability stays sharp and focused. Our daily choices...
NUTRITION
WWLP 22News

Eating right for good brain and mental health

(Mass Appeal) – Despite making up only around 2% of your overall body weight, your brain consumes about 20% of your body’s total energy requirement and, of course, we get energy from what we eat. Dr. Kathleen Mueller, Director of Integrative Medicine at Trinity Health Of New England, is here to talk about the top foods that we should be eating to promote good brain and mental health.
FITNESS
Northwest Florida Daily News

LETTER: Praise for health care workers

The past year was tough and I want to thank all the health care workers — doctors, nurses, EMS, administrators — for their efforts. It was a bad year because of COVID-19, for sure, but without them it would have been a lot worse.  So many people came down with this disease, and there they were taking care of very, very sick people with a disease that has taken more than 800,000 American lives. So, hats off to each of you for your...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
benefitspro.com

5 health care delivery priorities for 2022 and beyond

In the wake of a record number of patients embracing virtual care during the COVID-19 pandemic, health care professionals are seeking ways to better blend in-person and virtual care delivery. To that end, Amwell and Google Cloud partnered with Fierce Healthcare to survey 194 health care executives about their investment priorities.
HEALTH SERVICES
raventribune.com

Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: This toilet habit could be a sign of infection

As Covid-19 cases continue to spike across the UK, experts are warning about a specific toilet routine that could be an indication of the presence of the virus in one’s body. ‘A Wide Range Of Symptoms’. Unlike previous variants of the coronavirus, the symptoms of Omicron are more difficult...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Baltimore

Doctors Warning Parents About Spike In Child Treadmill Burn Injuries

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Doctors at the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center say they have seen an uptick in patients with burns from treadmills. “There’s been a spike in people doing home exercise, buying home exercise equipment, not going to gyms, not doing outdoor activities so I think that’s sort of looking at our data seems like that may be contributing to this problem we’re seeing,” said Dr. Alejandro Garcia, a pediatric surgeon with the children’s center. Sarah Beckman went to the Hopkins center after her 3-year-old daughter Hazel got a burn from their treadmill in October. “She managed to get her arm wedged in...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy