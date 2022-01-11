Letter: Make brain health a priority this year

It is needless to mention the effects of diabetes on the human body. If it is not kept under check, it can affect the functions of various organs and the body as a whole. Cholesterol is considered important for a healthy heart, but when the balance of the same is disturbed, it may impact the function of the heart as well as the blood flow to different organs as only a healthy heart can pump blood properly to various organs. To have diabetes under control, it is also needed that one has balanced Cholesterol as per the experts.

