Exploring the evolving relationship among science, philosophy and faith, I have previously attempted to recast Spinoza’s challenging doctrine of Parallelism, suggesting that quantum artificial intelligence invigorates Spinoza and represents a revolutionary advance with import for the discipline. This essay will expand the argument that modern science echoes a strict rationalism, including Spinoza’s participatory conception of immortality, characterized by an immediate intellectual knowledge of the mind’s eternity. Both are consistent with the latest theory of non-locality – where the notion of space itself is incoherent. Relativity changed the view of Newtonian space as a kind of container of material objects. The leading edge of physics now suggests that spacetime not only warps, but we are losing the ability to ascribe locations, with no definitive view about what is where.

