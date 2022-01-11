ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instagram testing a new “Edit Grid” feature

By Mariyan Slavov
Phone Arena
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook is busy adding new features to its sweet child Instagram, as it seems. According to the app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi, the popular photo social network will be getting a cool new feature soon. Paluzzi posted a couple of images on Twitter, showing the new functionality in action. “Instagram...

www.phonearena.com

