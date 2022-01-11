ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Floyd Mayweather in ‘last stage’ of talks for fight with YouTube star Money Kicks

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uCvG9_0diU5gh600

Floyd Mayweather is in the “last stage” of talks to fight YouTuber Money Kicks, according to the social media influencer.

Boxing icon Mayweather retired with an undefeated record of 50-0 after stopping UFC star Conor McGregor in August 2017. Since then, the American, 44, has only fought in exhibition bouts. He finished kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in December 2018, before going all eight rounds with YouTuber Logan Paul last summer .

Now, Mayweather is set to fight Money Kicks on the helipad of the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah hotel in Dubai, where the influencer is based.

“I grew up with lions, I am not scared of any human being,” the 20-year-old Money Kicks – real name Rashed Belhasa – told Sky Sports . “I will never fear any human.

“I never thought I would ever fight Floyd. He is the best fighter ever. When I was young, I would collect his ‘The Money Team’ caps.

“Mayweather’s team asked my team for a meeting. We thought: ‘No way will this happen.’ The same day of the meeting, I saw Mayweather saying: ‘I would love to fight Rashed.’

“He is serious, it is an honour that he has called me out. I thought: ‘This will go viral!’

“You never know, any punch can land and I have heavy hands. If he underestimates me? A punch can come. Anything can happen. I am much taller than him.”

Meanwhile, Mayweather said of Money Kicks: “He is doing big things and I like what I am seeing.”

A fight between the pair is expected to be scheduled for eight rounds.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Kim Kardashian and Floyd Mayweather Sued For Allegedly Promoting Crypto ‘Scam’

New York resident Ryan Huegerich is suing the company behind the EthereumMax (EMAX) cryptocurrency, as well as the celebrities who backed it, for pushing a “pump-and-dump scam,” according to a new class-action lawsuit in California Federal Court. In that, he says he’s acting on behalf of everyone who bought the EMAX coins — also known as ERC-20 tokens — between May 14 and June 27, 2021. Although Huegerich has not shared just how much he spent on EMAX, he claims to have “suffered investment losses as a result of Defendants’ conduct.” Those defendants include Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather, and former Boston...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CharlotteObserver.com

Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather Named as Defendants in EthereumMax Class Action Suit

Celebrity Kim Kardashian and athletes Floyd Mayweather and Paul Pierce were named in a lawsuit for allegedly scamming their followers into investing in a cryptocurrency called EthereumMax. EMAX generated buzz last summer thanks in part to social media endorsements from celebrities like Kardashian and Mayweather, peaking at $10.55 in September....
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tenshin Nasukawa
Person
Rashed Belhasa
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Boxing Scene

Logan Paul Warns Money Kicks: Mayweather Will Knock You The F--- Out!

Logan Paul has issued a direct warning to fellow social media star, Money Kicks, that he will get knocked out in a potential exhibition fight with five division former champion Floyd Mayweather. Mayweather and Money Kicks [real name Rashed Belhasa] are reportedly nearing a deal to face each other in...
COMBAT SPORTS
fadeawayworld.net

Instagram Model Sofia Jamora Denies She Had An Affair With LeBron James: “1. I Was Never With LeBron Nor Do I Know Who He Is And 2. I’m Not White."

LeBron James has been dragged into a controversy involving an Instagram model who is allegedly seeing the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. Sofia Jamora has fired back at reports suggesting she's had an affair with The King. Last year, Erza Haliti, a former Miss Idaho who's married to New Orleans Saints...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Las Vegas Herald

MMA icon battered five separate victims in Vegas hotel brawl

Former multiple-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen has been served with five battery citations stemming from a recent incident in which he allegedly beat up five separate people during a furious row in a Las Vegas hotel. Retired fighter Sonnen, 44, who has become one of mixed martial arts' more...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Sky Sports#Combat#Ufc#American#Rsbelhasa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtuber
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
dexerto.com

Who is Kourtney Kellar? Jake Paul’s ring girl goes viral

Jake Paul is changing the boxing world one fight at a time, but his fans are completely infatuated with Kourtney Kellar, one of his ring girls. Jake Paul and Bryce Hall brought ring girl, Kourtney Kellar, to the attention of their fans back in September. Kellar revealed some lighthearted DM’s with Bryce Hall, as well as reacting to Jake Paul’s boxing career on TikTok.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

WWE’s John Cena: I drank three beers before WrestleMania 34

John Cena has revealed he had three beers before taking on The Undertaker in a surprise match at WrestleMania 34.Cena took on the iconic WWE wrestler at the event in 2018 before both stars retired from the sport. Cena took his bow in 2021 and The Undertaker, real name Mark Calaway, retired in 2020. Cena has now said he had three beers ahead of the clash.“Everybody is chilled and watched the show,” he told Pat McAfee on his podcast Then I made great friends with some people who traveled from Australia, people who traveled from across the US, buying each...
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Henry Cejudo: UFC, Dana White 'want to pay me peanuts in comparison to what I really deserve'

Since his retirement in 2020, Henry Cejudo has dangled the possibility of a comeback in front of the faces of MMA fans and media alike. Whether it’s part of his “Triple C” gimmick or not, Cejudo (16-2) has vied for another championship fight – with his effort seemingly increasing in recent weeks. With the withdrawal of Max Holloway from a title fight against Alexander Volkanovski at the upcoming UFC 272 pay-per-view, Cejudo threw his name in the proverbial hat. However, the promotion went with “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung instead, a fighter who trains out of the same gym as Cejudo.
UFC
The Independent

UFC 2022 schedule: Every major fight happening this year

Following one of the most successful and engrossing years in the history of the UFC, the mixed martial arts promotion will look to keep building in 2022.2021 saw Conor McGregor fight twice, marking his most active year since 2016. The Irishman lost to Dustin Poirier in each outing, suffering a horrific broken leg in the most recent, but he is targeting a summer return to the Octagon.Elsewhere, newer stars like Israel Adesanya, Khamzat Chimaev and Sean O’Malley will look to further enhance their legacies and profiles, while featherweight queen Amanda Nunes will surely seek to regain her bantamweight belt...
UFC
The Independent

The Independent

436K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy