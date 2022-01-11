ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Novak Djokovic gets ‘uncomfortable’ reception at behind closed doors Australian Open training session

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B0EsR_0diU5d2v00

Novak Djokovic received an “uncomfortable” reception from fellow players as he took part in a secret training session at the Australian Open on Tuesday, according to reports.

Djokovic was released from an immigration facility on Monday after winning his appeal against deportation from the country and says he is “focused” on defending his Australian Open title.

While Djokovic is still facing the possibility of having his visa revoked , as the Minister for Immigration Alex Hawke considers whether to exercise a personal power of cancellation, the nine-time Australian Open champion has returned to training ahead of the start of the tournament on 17 January.

Djokovic took part in a training session at the Rod Laver Arena, that was shrouded in secrecy after tournament organisers closed the doors to the practice and cut the live stream of the court.

Tennis Australia later released video of Djokovic practicing with coach Goran Ivanisevic, but the world No. 1 was also said to have taken part in an indoor gym session.

And according to New York Times reporter Ben Rothenberg, who quoted a source in the facility , “the place went silent with everyone staring. Talk about uncomfortable.”

However, that report was disputed by the world No. 220 Sergiy Stakhovsky, who tweeted: “Total bs .. was warming up for my match in the same gym. Find better gossipers.”

While Djokovic has yet to face the media or answer questions on the sage, players such as Rafa Nadal and Andy Murray have commented since arriving in Australia.

Nadal said Djokovic’s visa controversy has developed into a “a circus” ahead of the tournament while Murray said it was a “really bad look” for tennis.

Comments / 5

AA Great Choice Financial
4d ago

what a hateful, hatefilled world we live in. it's very sad. they seem to forget he's human. this is horrible, how they treat him. my God!!!!

Reply
5
Related
The Independent

Novak Djokovic’s controversial beliefs and why he is opposed to the vaccine

According to Novak Djokovic, one of the defining days of his career came in the summer of 2010. He had already won his first grand slam title, but a recurring shortness of breath was plaguing him in matches. To watch Djokovic now is to see one of the world’s most obstinately enduring athletes in action. He covers the tennis court with almost robotic efficiency, always two steps ahead of his flagging opponents. Back then, it was Djokovic who felt unusually jaded. On several occasions, in the heat of arduous matches, he even called for medical breaks out of fear...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Michael Phelps weighs in on Novak Djokovic controversy

Legendary American swimmer Michael Phelps was a guest on CNN and he was asked to give his thoughts on the Novak Djokovic situation. The Australian Open introduced mandatory vaccination for this year's event but Djokovic flew to Australia after being granted a medical exemption. Earlier this week, Djokovic confirmed that...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Murray
Person
Goran Ivanisevic
Person
Alex Hawke
Person
Novak Djokovic
The Spun

Look: Rafael Nadal Has Very Honest Comment About Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic is in serious jeopardy of missing this year’s Australian Open. Earlier this week, his visa was rejected for a second time this month. Djokovic’s situation has stolen all the headlines this week in large part because he’s the No. 1 tennis player in the world. However, it sounds like people are starting to get fed up with this story.
TENNIS
Reuters

Djokovic flies out of Australia after losing court appeal

MELBOURNE, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic flew out of Australia on Sunday after a court upheld the government's decision to cancel his visa, capping days of drama over the country's COVID-19 entry rules and his unvaccinated status. The unanimous ruling by a three-judge Federal Court bench dealt...
TENNIS
The Independent

Piers Morgan celebrates as ‘cheat’ and ‘liar’ Novak Djokovic faces deportation after losing appeal

Piers Morgan has branded Novak Djokovic a “cheat” and a “liar” while celebrating his defeat over an appeal against cancelling his Australian visa.The Serbian now faces deportation from Australia with his hopes of defending his Australian Open title now in tatters.The 34-year-old was due to play his first-round match on Monday evening, but will now remain in detention ahead of deportation.And Morgan was quick to relish the decision by the Federal Court, with Chief Justice Allsop confirming the decision was reached “unanimously”.Morgan tweeted: “Covid rule cheat, immigration form liar and anti-vaxxer icon Novak Djokovic loses final appeal against deportation...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Australia#New York Times
Tennis World Usa

Noami Osaka gives her thoughts on Novak Djokovic drama

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka described the Novak Djokovic drama as an "unforunate situation." Djokovic, 34, had his visa cancelled for a second time on Friday. Djokovic got his visa back after winning his appeal in court on Monday but four days later Immigration Minister Alex Hawke exercised his power to revoke the visa of the world No.
TENNIS
The Guardian

Djokovic’s vaccine stance leaves him short of support from fellow players

It is 12 days (as of Sunday) since Novak Djokovic announced he would be flying to Australia, having been granted a medical exemption against the vaccine mandate required for all players who want to play the Australian Open. In that time, public opinion in Australia has veered between outrage that he should be given an exemption at all to dismay and embarrassment at the way their government has handled the entire thing, throwing Djokovic into a detention hotel and rescinding his visa for a second time.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Australian Open
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Nadal, others on Djokovic saga: 'Bit tired of the situation'

Rafael Nadal s first Grand Slam match in more than seven months is on the horizon, he is coming back from a painful left foot problem that limited him to one tournament over the last half of last season and he got COVID-19 in December.Plenty to talk about, right? This is, after all, the owner of 20 major championships and one of the most significant figures in the history of tennis. His mere presence at an Australian Open pre-tournament news conference Saturday was newsworthy — or, rather, would have been on pretty much any other occasion.Ah, yes, the run-up...
TENNIS
The Atlantic

The Selfishness of Novak Djokovic

After a dramatic weeklong fight with the world’s top men’s tennis player, Australia’s immigration authorities wisely decided to revoke Novak Djokovic’s visa a second time because he flouted the country’s COVID-19 policies. Although the Australian authorities and tennis officials aren’t blameless, this is a huge, self-inflicted public-relations crisis for Djokovic that has smeared his legacy.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Chris Evert diagnosed with cancer

Former world No. 1 Chris Evert revealed to ESPN she was diagnosed with a stage 1C ovarian cancer on December 7. "I feel very lucky that they caught it early and expect positive results from my chemo plan," Evert wrote in a statement posted on Twitter. "Thanks to all of...
CANCER
WREG

How Djokovic bends his mind to succeed

To his critics, Novak Djokovic has been cavalier and reckless in the face of a deadly pandemic. But students of the tennis star’s game note that bending reality has been a secret to his success, until now. The dizzying saga playing out in Australia over Djokovic’s refusal to get vaccinated against the coronavirus has cemented his image as the […]
TENNIS
The Independent

The Independent

436K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy