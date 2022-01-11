ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samsung’s S22 launch date reportedly leaked ahead of ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ event

By Adam Smith
 6 days ago

Samsung could launch its new S22 flagship smartphone next month, according to reports from South Korea .

The website Digital Daily is claiming that the giant’s next ‘Unpacked’ event will take place on 8 February, with general sales beginning on 24 February.

Samsung is reportedly discussing the time of the invitation to be sent, but it will be in “late January”. Samsung did not respond to a request for comment from The Independent before time of publication.

The event will include the launch of three Galaxy S22 smartphones – most likely the S22, S22 Plus, and an S22 Ultra - which will be equipped with either Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor or the company’s own Exynos 2200, depending on the market.

Not much is known about the smartphones so far, but leakers have suggested that the devices will have 50MP rear cameras, plus a 10M telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide camera.

It is also possible that the S22 Ultra will become a replacement for the Galaxy Note range, with support for a stylus - a feature tipped to by leakers in September last year .

The traditionally more expensive Note could then be truly subsumed by Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold range, which the company claims will be the future of smartphones.

