Religion

To Dai Ko Myo Or Not To Dai Ko Myo

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring one Reiki Master class, I almost told my students that Dai Ko Myo was the most powerful Reiki symbol. However, just as I was about to say it, suddenly, I stopped talking. My tongue felt glued to the roof of my mouth. I could not say it. It suddenly felt...

reikirays.com

Reiki Combined: Reiki and Using the Pendulum

The pendulum is one of my favourite and preferred intuitive tools in my healing practice. Pendulum dowsing is particularly useful in obtaining “hidden” information… information that clients often prefer not to share but which may be vital to unlocking their path towards healing. The pendulum has such...
IN THIS ARTICLE
