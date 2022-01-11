To Dai Ko Myo Or Not To Dai Ko Myo

Children may have been put off certain foods and eating altogether in some cases because of a condition caused by Covid, experts have suggested.Smell experts at the University of East Anglia and Fifth Sense, the charity for people affected by smell and taste disorders, say some children who have been infected with the virus could be suffering from parosmia.Parosmia is a condition that changes or distorts the smell of things change.For example, chocolate may smell like petrol, or someone may smell rotting cabbage instead of lemon.Fifth Sense and Carl Philpott, from UEA's Norwich Medical School, are launching guidance to help...
