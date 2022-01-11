Investigating the Genetic Connections in Vitamin B12 Diseases

The objective of this work was to assess the consequences of repeated intra-articular injection of monosodium urate (MSU) crystals with inflammasome priming by lipopolysaccharide (LPS) in order to simulate recurrent bouts of gout in rats. Translational imaging was applied to simultaneously detect and quantify injury in different areas of the knee joint. MSU/LPS induced joint swelling, synovial membrane thickening, fibrosis of the infrapatellar fat pad, tidemark breaching, and cartilage invasion by inflammatory cells. A higher sensitivity to mechanical stimulus was detected in paws of limbs receiving MSU/LPS compared to saline-injected limbs. In MSU/LPS-challenged joints, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) revealed increased synovial fluid volume in the posterior region of the joint, alterations in the infrapatellar fat pad reflecting a progressive decrease of fat volume and fibrosis formation, and a significant increase in the relaxation time T2 in femoral cartilage, consistent with a reduction of proteoglycan content. MRI also showed cyst formation in the tibia, femur remodeling, and T2 reductions in extensor muscles consistent with fibrosis development. Repeated intra-articular MSU/LPS injections in the rat knee joint induced pathology in multiple tissues and may be a useful means to investigate the relationship between urate crystal deposition and the development of degenerative joint disease.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO