ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Investigating the Genetic Connections in Vitamin B12 Diseases

Genetic Engineering News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientist at the Baylor College of Medicine and collaborating institutions say their paper (“Mutations in Hcfc1 and Ronin result in an inborn error of cobalamin metabolism and ribosomopathy”) in Nature Communications sheds new light into the complexity of vitamin B12 diseases. The researchers studied two rare inherited vitamin B12 conditions that...

www.genengnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Healthline

Liquid Vitamin B12: Dosage, Benefits, and More

Naturally occurring vitamin B12 is mostly found in animal foods, including meat, poultry, seafood, eggs, and dairy products. Some grains, like breakfast cereals and nutritional yeast, are also fortified with the nutrient (. ,. ). On the contrary, liquid vitamin B12 supplements are made synthetically in laboratories using microbes and...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Degenerative joint disease induced by repeated intra-articular injections of monosodium urate crystals in rats as investigated by translational imaging

The objective of this work was to assess the consequences of repeated intra-articular injection of monosodium urate (MSU) crystals with inflammasome priming by lipopolysaccharide (LPS) in order to simulate recurrent bouts of gout in rats. Translational imaging was applied to simultaneously detect and quantify injury in different areas of the knee joint. MSU/LPS induced joint swelling, synovial membrane thickening, fibrosis of the infrapatellar fat pad, tidemark breaching, and cartilage invasion by inflammatory cells. A higher sensitivity to mechanical stimulus was detected in paws of limbs receiving MSU/LPS compared to saline-injected limbs. In MSU/LPS-challenged joints, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) revealed increased synovial fluid volume in the posterior region of the joint, alterations in the infrapatellar fat pad reflecting a progressive decrease of fat volume and fibrosis formation, and a significant increase in the relaxation time T2 in femoral cartilage, consistent with a reduction of proteoglycan content. MRI also showed cyst formation in the tibia, femur remodeling, and T2 reductions in extensor muscles consistent with fibrosis development. Repeated intra-articular MSU/LPS injections in the rat knee joint induced pathology in multiple tissues and may be a useful means to investigate the relationship between urate crystal deposition and the development of degenerative joint disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genetic Mutations#Vitamin A#Disease#Vitamin B12#The Genetic Connections#Nature Communications#Hcfc1#Mmachc
Duluth News Tribune

Health Fusion: Olive oil's connection to your risk of dying from certain diseases

ROCHESTER — Here's good news for people who want to do something to improve their health and for people who like olive oil: Consuming more than 1/2 tablespoon of olive oil a day may help to lower risk of dying from cardiovascular disease, cancer, neurodegenerative disease and respiratory disease, according to a study in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

A Worrying Sign Of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Over half the people in the study had a vitamin B12 deficiency. Depression and lethargy can be signs of a vitamin B12 deficiency, research finds. Vitamin B12 deficiency is easy to rectify with supplements or by dietary changes. The body uses vitamin B12 to make red blood cells and to...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Phys.org

Genetic discovery to improve breeding for disease resistance in wheat

Australian and European researchers have discovered a genetic element in a common wheat pathogen with potential to help streamline breeding for disease-resistant wheat varieties that are better suited to Australian conditions. Recently published in the prestigious scientific journal PLOS Pathogens, and led by researchers from the Centre for Crop and...
WILDLIFE
MedicalXpress

Action needed on vitamin B12 deficiency in people following plant-based diets

Plant-based diets (vegetarian or vegan) are becoming significantly more popular as people look to adopt a diet that is seen to be better for the environment, animal welfare, and/or personal health. Sales of plant-based foods have seen a 49 percent increase in Western Europe since 2018. Scientists from around the...
NUTRITION
MedicalXpress

Study reveals potential therapeutic target for genetic liver disease

Northwestern Medicine investigators have discovered the molecular mechanisms underlying a rare genetic mutation that increases the risk of severe liver disease, according to findings published in Molecular Cell. The study, led by Deyu Fang, Ph.D., the Hosmer Allen Johnson Professor of Pathology, may reveal potential therapeutic targets for treating the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Phys.org

Scientists reveal the genetic basis of mitochondrial diseases

Mutations in genes encoding mitochondrial aminoacyl-tRNA synthetases are linked to diverse diseases. However, the precise mechanisms by which these mutations affect mitochondrial function and disease development are not fully understood. A joint team led by Dr. Ge Wanzhong from the Women's Hospital, Zhejiang University School of Medicine, and Prof. Guan...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Genetic analysis of the human microglial transcriptome across brain regions, aging and disease pathologies

Microglia have emerged as important players in brain aging and pathology. To understand how genetic risk for neurological and psychiatric disorders is related to microglial function, large transcriptome studies are essential. Here we describe the transcriptome analysis of 255 primary human microglial samples isolated at autopsy from multiple brain regions of 100 individuals. We performed systematic analyses to investigate various aspects of microglial heterogeneities, including brain region and aging. We mapped expression and splicing quantitative trait loci and showed that many neurological disease susceptibility loci are mediated through gene expression or splicing in microglia. Fine-mapping of these loci nominated candidate causal variants that are within microglia-specific enhancers, finding associations with microglial expression of USP6NL for Alzheimer's disease and P2RY12 for Parkinson's disease. We have built the most comprehensive catalog to date of genetic effects on the microglial transcriptome and propose candidate functional variants in neurological and psychiatric disorders.
HEALTH
Genetic Engineering News

Genetic Findings Reveal New Insights for Understanding Obesity

A new study by researchers from the department of twin research and genetic epidemiology, King’s College London, and the NIHR BioResource, has revealed genetic pathways underlying obesity. The results could help develop more personalized ways to help people maintain a healthy weight. The findings are published in the journal...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Genetic Engineering News

Novel Therapeutic Target for Multiple Myeloma Identified

Multiple myeloma is a cancer that forms in a type of white blood cell called a plasma cell. In multiple myeloma, cancerous plasma cells accumulate in the bone marrow and crowd out healthy blood cells. Life expectancy is less than five years post-diagnosis. There are treatment options such as proteasome inhibitors that are effective in treating new cancers, however, resistance or intolerance to these molecules develop, leading to relapse. Now, researchers from the Institut Pasteur and Inserm, report they discovered a novel therapeutic target for multiple myeloma that could help overcome resistance.
CANCER
Genetic Engineering News

Researchers Reveal Underlying Mechanisms of Rare Form of Kidney Cancer

Translocation renal cell carcinoma (tRCC) is a rare and aggressive form of kidney cancer. It was recognized as a type of kidney cancer in 2004 and accounts for about 5% of all renal cell carcinomas in adults and about 50% in children, yet the underlying mechanisms are not fully understood. Now, researchers at Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center have helped shine a light on the disease’s molecular landscape and clinical features.
CANCER
aithority.com

Acadia Pharmaceuticals And Stoke Therapeutics Announce Collaboration To Pursue Multiple RNA-Based Treatments For Severe And Rare Genetic Neurodevelopmental Diseases

– Establishes co-development and co-commercialization agreement for Stoke’s SYNGAP1 preclinical program. – Acadia receives exclusive worldwide licenses for two additional preclinical programs: Rett syndrome (MECP2) and undisclosed neurodevelopmental target. – Combines Stoke’s TANGO research platform with Acadia’s expertise in neurology drug development and commercialization. – Stoke receives...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy