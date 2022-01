When cancer develops, tumor cells can break away from the original mass, circulate through the bloodstream and invade other parts of the body. Higher numbers of circulating tumor cells, or CTCs, often correlate with worse outcomes and higher death rates for patients. CTCs are notoriously difficult to track and study — but a team at the University of Georgia has developed patented technology that could help researchers investigate these cells and better understand the mechanics of metastatic cancer.

