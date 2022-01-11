COVID-19 VA Update 1.10.22

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Just over 3,000 Marylanders were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, a week after hospitalizations peaked at 3,462, according to the latest data from the Maryland Department of Health. Hospitalizations fell by 60 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total of COVID-19 patients in Maryland to 3,062. Of those, 2,470 are adults in acute care and 555 are adults the ICU, while 29 children are in acute care and eight more are in the ICU. The state reported 6,537 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, meaning 906.209 cases have been confirmed in Maryland since the pandemic began. The positivity...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO