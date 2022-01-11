ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19 VA Update 1.10.22

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorkers push back on COVID guidance that allows asymptomatic staff to return to work. Health authorities around the U.S. are increasingly taking the step of allowing nurses and other workers infected with the coronavirus to stay on the job if...

South Florida Sun Sentinel

COVID-19 update: Pressure eases on Florida hospitals as number of infected patients remains stable

The number of patients with COVID-19 in Florida hospitals declined over the weekend and has remained relatively stable for the past week, data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shows. Although Florida did not report its weekend numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control because of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, data from other agencies continues to show a downward ...
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: 6,537 New Cases, Hospitalizations Dip To 3,062

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Just over 3,000 Marylanders were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, a week after hospitalizations peaked at 3,462, according to the latest data from the Maryland Department of Health. Hospitalizations fell by 60 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total of COVID-19 patients in Maryland to 3,062. Of those, 2,470 are adults in acute care and 555 are adults the ICU, while 29 children are in acute care and eight more are in the ICU. The state reported 6,537 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, meaning 906.209 cases have been confirmed in Maryland since the pandemic began. The positivity...
foxnebraska.com

VA Nebraska-Western Iowa issues 'No Visitors Policy' due to COVID-19

OMAHA, Neb. — The VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care system said their facilities will not be allowing outpatient visitors due to rising COVID-19 cases in their local communities. Officials said they are making the temporary policy change based on their commitment to keep their Veterans safe while also continuing...
WDBJ7.com

Centra Health sees record number of coronavirus cases

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - About this time a year ago, Centra Health was experiencing a record number of patients hospitalized with coronavirus. Now, a year later, they’ve broken that record. Hospital leaders say right now over 150 people are being treated across the system. “And frankly, we’re actually still...
cbslocal.com

W. Va. Governor Jim Justice Tests Positive For COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. The Republican governor’s office says Justice had a sudden onset of symptoms, then was administered a PCR test that was positive for the coronavirus. A test by a state laboratory confirmed the initial...
KFVS12

VA to hold COVID-19, flu vaccination clinics at Heartland locations

(KFVS) - The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will be holding COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinics at five Heartland facilities. Appointments are not needed, but can be made in advance. The clinics are open to veterans and caregivers. COVID-19 boosters are also available at the clinics. The following chart shows...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

COVID-19 update: More signs that the omicron surge is easing in Florida as state reports drop in cases, hospitalizations

Florida’s omicron-fueled COVID-19 surge continued to show signs of easing as the state reported a decline in cases and hospitalizations on Saturday, data shows. There were 49,339 new cases on Friday, bringing the 7-day average of new cases to its lowest level in eight days, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The count does not include those who used at-home tests. The new data ...
