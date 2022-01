If the livestock contracts can champion a higher close Friday afternoon, the markets may be set up to start next week off on a positive note. The livestock complex has had a successful morning, and largely the contracts are rallying into Friday afternoon. But there’s a blanket of caution that continues to hover over the market as processing speeds are not yet back to full capacity and remain a wild card, as no one knows when chain speeds will be back to full bore.

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO