OMAHA (DTN) -- March corn is up 6 3/4 cents per bushel, March soybeans are down 9 1/2 cents, March KC wheat is down 14 1/4 cents, March Chicago wheat is down 6 cents and March Minneapolis wheat is down 14 cents. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 387.17 points and February crude oil is up $1.85 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is up 0.410 and February gold is down $6.60 per ounce. Corn is showing some independent strength with March now climbing above $5.90 again, while wheat and soybeans remains under selling pressure. Reportedly midday weather updates have turned drier in portions of Argentina and the longer-term weather looks to return to mostly warm and dry. Bean oil is still lower but should be getting some help from the soaring crude oil market, with spot oil having touched over $84.

AGRICULTURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO