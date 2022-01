I realize that this season has been tough on almost everyone in the division, minus the team holding the golden football God come to life, Tom Brady. So, in the name of good gamesmanship, I have decided to run a mock draft for both our team, and our hated rivals the New Orleans Saints. Now, I had to keep realism in mind when drafting, so the results where held to the closest notions of realism I could have for the Saints organization as well as ourselves. With that in mind, this is what I got for our teams:

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO