Animals

Cow has quadruplets

wgnradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a surprise when Glenn and Wendy Ching’s 15-year-old...

wgnradio.com

natureworldnews.com

Farmers Surprised After 15-Year-Old Angus Cow Gives Birth to Quadruplets

It was a unusual and surprising morning for the Borderland Cattle Company near Rockglen when their 15 year old Angus cow had a rare quadruplets birth. Owner Glenn Ching has never seen quite like it as it is "unusual and surprising for a cow that age to be able to carry twins, let alone carry them full term."
ANIMALS
101.9 KING FM

Watch a Moose Family Give a Colorado Car Their Own Kind of Wash

During this busy holiday season, one Colorado family won't need to take time to have their car washed. A moose family has taken care of that for them as a new video reveals. When you live this close to the wilderness and you leave your car outside, this can happen. It's the Bullwinkle family providing the best possible kind of auto detailing. There's on mention of exactly where in Colorado this happened.
COLORADO STATE
12news.com

Today in AZ has an official cow and she is a stunner

PHOENIX — Meet the newest member of the Today in AZ crew: Evie the cow!. Our station adopted Evie last September after we did a story on Discover Dairy’s "Adopt a Cow" program that lets classrooms across Arizona adopt a cow for the school year. We recently got...
ARIZONA STATE
Field & Stream

Video: Muley and Whitetail Bucks Lock Antlers in Battle to the Death

It’s pretty darn rare to find on a pair of bucks with locked antlers, let alone two different species of bucks with locked antlers. But that’s exactly what a hunter in Saskatchewan stumbled upon in November 2021. The hunter, who remains anonymous, reported the incident to the local conservation officer, who quickly responded to the incident. “The rut is on strong in the Watrous area, and this mule deer and whitetail decided to tango, resulting in their antlers getting locked,” wrote the Saskatchewan Association of Conservation Officers in a Facebook post. “Once it was safe, the [responding] officer was able to approach and saw off a portion of antler, freeing the two deer.”
ANIMALS
Mashed

Morton Salt Just Issued A Huge Recall

News of a massive recall seems liable to prompt frantic friskings of the pantry. After all, such recalls can be to some disease or potentially dangerous object slipping into the product. In the case of Morton Salt, there is no need for panic. As Eat This, Not That! reports, the...
ECONOMY
CBS Minnesota

‘Our Little Christmas Miracle’: Dog Found Freezing In Metal Crate On Road To Recovery

ASKOV, Minn. (WCCO) — A rescue organization is calling a dog found in a St. Paul alleyway “a Christmas miracle.” Rosabella was locked in a metal crate during the coldest day of the year when a Ruff Start Rescue volunteer rescued her. Since then, she has gone through an amazing transformation. “The dogs that we predominately foster [are] medical cases. Amputations, significant mange, porcupine quills, and you name it, it’s been through our house,” said Breanna Jensen. But this is the first time Breanna has seen a case like this one. “If she hadn’t been found that day, she would have died,” said Breanna. A...
ANIMALS
thelascopress.com

Dog Stands Guard Over Friend in Remarkable Video

We know there are a lot of dog lovers in Fenton. A loyal and loving pet, dogs are remarkable creatures. When we ran across this video on Facebook and wanted to share it with our readers. That loyalty can be extended to other animals as well. Thanks to my friend...
FENTON, MI
Field & Stream

“Like a Little Bear!” Man Kills Giant Possum Trying to Raid His Chicken Coop

Odds are you’ve never seen a possum of these proportions. The giant critter that Dan Antilla shot on November 10 just outside of his home in Linwood, Minnesota looks like a real-life R.O.U.S, or Rodent of Unusual Size, from The Princess Bride—though opossums are not actually rodents but marsupials. Technicalities aside, the nocturnal creature had been breaking into and stealing eggs from Antilla’s chicken coop for several weeks before he laid eyes on it.
BROOKLYN, NY
1390 Granite City Sports

Grizzly Walks Up And Sits Next To A Guy (cool video)

This happened a couple of years ago but it's a pretty cool video. It could have been a disaster for this guy but I guess the grizzly just wondered what was up?. A nature photographer, Drew Hammond, was all set up overlooking a river in Alaska. This river is known for the place grizzly bears come from hundreds of miles just to stuff themselves with salmon during The Salmon Run.
ANIMALS
Shropshire Star

Cat owners banned from keeping animals after pet's eyes burst

A couple who allowed their cat to become emaciated and suffer with ruptured eyes have been banned from keeping all animals for life. Peter Rogers, aged 64, and Debbie Rogers, 60, appeared before Telford Magistrates’ Court for sentencing after neglecting their Persian cat Toffee, who was so poorly she had to be put down.
ANIMALS
uticaphoenix.net

‘The grandkids love them’: Rare, unusual-looking deer become pets for

ANIMALS
parentherald.com

Stillborn Baby Shows Signs of Life, Stuns Undertaker Who Was Preparing Him for Burial

An undertaker had the shock of his life. He was preparing to bury a premature stillborn baby when he noticed that the infant had a faint heartbeat. Baby Augustus, the stillborn baby, was born at seven months to his 18-year-old mother at a hospital in Ariquemes in Brazil in late December 2021. The doctors declared that the child was dead upon birth.
BRAZIL

