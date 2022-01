Wisconsin State Senator Lena C. Taylor (D-Milwaukee) has officially joined the race for City of Milwaukee mayor. “I had to follow my heart, plain and simple. I love the city and have worked my entire life to make it better,” Taylor said in a statement. “I see the promise and the pain of Milwaukee. I see a pathway to the city we can become, and I am unafraid to think boldly, and work with others to get us there”.

