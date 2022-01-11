ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

NextSource Materials Announces Factory Acceptance Testing of the Molo Graphite Mine Processing Plant is Complete and Preparations for Transport to Mine Site Have Initiated

dallassun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2022 / NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ('NextSource' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that Factory Acceptance Testing and final verification of equipment design specifications and end-to-end functions of the processing plant for Phase 1 of the Molo Graphite Mine (the 'Processing Plant') is...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

iFabric Corp Updates Timing of EPA Public Health Claims Approval

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2022 / iFabric Corp. ('iFabric' or the 'Company') (TSX:IFA)(OTCQX:IFABF), is pleased to provide an update on the timing of anticipated United States Environmental Protection Agency ('EPA') approval of the public health claims application submitted to the EPA by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Intelligent Fabrics Technologies (North America) Inc. ('IFTNA').
BUSINESS
Benzinga

SRAX Announces Upcoming Sequire Metals & Mining Virtual Conference

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS (“SaaS”) platform, will be hosting the first-ever Sequire Metals & Mining Conference. This inaugural conference will be a one-day investor event that shines the spotlight on prominent public mining companies and industry experts. The conference will be held Jan. 27, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET. SRAX recognizes the importance of this sector as many metals and materials are crucial to the functioning of the global economy. Available through SRAX’s Sequire platform, the event will feature presentations, one-on-one meetings and influential industry speakers. “This has been one of the fastest-growing events we have ever hosted,” said SRAX vice president of community and events Morgan-Lea Fogg in the press release. “It’s clear companies are eager to tell their story and give the latest company updates, and investors are registering to listen. We look forward to hosting everyone for our first event of 2022 and kicking off the year in a strong way.”
INDUSTRY
mining.com

NextSource shares up on successful Molo graphite plant testing

The Toronto-quoted equity of Sir Mick Davis-backed graphite mine developer NextSource Materials (TSX: NEXT; US-OTC: NSRCF) continues to climb after the company announced successful factory acceptance testing this week of the Phase 1 plant for the Madagascar-based Molo graphite mine plant. The company said that the final verification of the...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Factory#Nextsource Materials Inc#Nsrcf#The Processing Plant#Superflake#Sgs#Company
dallassun.com

Trigon Announces First Concentrate Production at Kombat Mine, Namibia

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2022 / Trigon Metals Inc. (TSXV:TM) ('Trigon' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the first copper concentrates were produced at the Kombat Mine in Namibia on Thursday, December 30, 2021. Teams worked through the Christmas period to complete the install of filter presses and run ore through the full production process to achieve this milestone, meeting management's forecasted goal.
METAL MINING
dallassun.com

MAS Gold Corp. and Comstock Metals Ltd. Sign Definitive Agreement for MAS Gold to Acquire 100% of Comstock's Preview SW Gold Project MAS Gold Releases Greywacke North and North Lake 2021 Mineral Resource Updates La Ronge, Saskatchewan

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2022 / MAS Gold Corp. ('MAS Gold') (TSX.V:MAS) and Comstock Metals Ltd. ('Comstock') are pleased to announce that, further to the news release dated December 14, 2021, they have signed a definitive agreement pursuant to which Comstock has agreed to sell 100% of its interest in its Preview SW Gold Project and property ('Preview SW Property') to MAS Gold in consideration of the issuance of 30,000,000 common shares in MAS Gold (the 'Proposed Transaction').
METAL MINING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
dallassun.com

Lode-Star Mining Announces Termination of Goldfield Bonanza Project Option

RENO NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2022 / Lode-Star Mining Inc. ('Lode-Star' or the 'Company') (OTCQB:LSMG) announces that the Company has entered into a settlement and termination agreement (the 'Settlement Agreement') with Lode Star Gold, Inc., the former controlling shareholder of the Company ('LSG'), in order to terminate the mineral option agreement between the parties (the 'Option Agreement') pursuant to which the Company acquired its interest in the Goldfield Bonanza Project located near Goldfield, Nevada (the 'Property').
ECONOMY
siliconangle.com

Block announces plans to build an open-source bitcoin mining system

Block Inc. Chief Executive Jack Dorsey announced in a tweet Thursday that the payments company is moving ahead with plans to build an open-source bitcoin mining system. Bitcoin mining is the process by which the bitcoin network is kept secure and new bitcoins are brought into circulation. New transactions on the network are added to the peer-to-peer blockchain ledger by solving complex cryptographic mathematical equations.
MARKETS
dallassun.com

CBGA Found in Patented Strain Effective in Blocking Covid

MESQUITE, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2022 / Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCQB:CBDS) announces that the cannabis compound CBGA found in its patented strain patented strain Equadorian Sativa, or CTA (US PP 27,475 - http://bit.ly/2te8hFk) has been found effective in blocking covid from entering human cells in a laboratory study published in the Journal of Natural Products (Cannabinoids Block Cellular Entry of SARS-CoV‑2 and the Emerging Variants - https://bit.ly/33FfgwE), but must be taken orally to potentially prevent and treat infection by SARS-CoV-2 according to the study.
HEALTH
Reuters

Aeromexico shareholders back capital increase in restructuring plan

MEXICO CITY, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Mexican carrier Aeromexico said on Monday that its shareholders have approved a capital increase as part of its restructuring plan to emerge from bankruptcy. In two meetings held on Friday, shareholders agreed to hike the share capital by $4.267 billion, which is subject to...
INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

A unique project by MP Tourism and UNESCO aims to change the way heritage can get preserved in modern societies

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 17 (ANI/Mediawire): The Hyundai Great India Drive is an annual pilgrimage to get unique stories from the vast expanse of India. This year we found ourselves behind the wheel of a Hyundai Creta, which features one of the cleanest diesel engines on sale currently, as we went to look for a story on a topic that is very relevant to our current times - sustainability. It is a broad topic so we decided to portray something that will cover it holistically.
SOCIETY
dallassun.com

SVP Global Ventures Ltd. is now SVP Global Textiles Ltd.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's leading compact cotton yarn manufacturer and one of the fastest growing multinational textile companies,The SVP Global Ventures Ltd. is mainly into manufacturing of cotton yarn and hence a need was felt to include Textile in the name. The Company plans to be a fully integrated Textile Company from Fiber to Fashion with forward integration into fabric and garments.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy