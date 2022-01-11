NextSource Materials Announces Factory Acceptance Testing of the Molo Graphite Mine Processing Plant is Complete and Preparations for Transport to Mine Site Have Initiated

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS (“SaaS”) platform, will be hosting the first-ever Sequire Metals & Mining Conference. This inaugural conference will be a one-day investor event that shines the spotlight on prominent public mining companies and industry experts. The conference will be held Jan. 27, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET. SRAX recognizes the importance of this sector as many metals and materials are crucial to the functioning of the global economy. Available through SRAX’s Sequire platform, the event will feature presentations, one-on-one meetings and influential industry speakers. “This has been one of the fastest-growing events we have ever hosted,” said SRAX vice president of community and events Morgan-Lea Fogg in the press release. “It’s clear companies are eager to tell their story and give the latest company updates, and investors are registering to listen. We look forward to hosting everyone for our first event of 2022 and kicking off the year in a strong way.”

