Sonoma County urges residents to stay home amid COVID surge

 5 days ago

Sonoma County's health officer is urging residents to voluntarily limit going out as much as possible over the next 30 days to stop the spread of the omicron surge.

Residents are being asked to only leave their house for necessary trips like health care, school, work, and grocery shopping.

The county also issued a new health order that limits indoor events to a maximum of 50 people and outdoor events to no more than 100. For those at high risk for COVID, the maximum number of people is 12, unless it's a family gathering. The new rules take effect tomorrow and will last for a month.

According to county data, half of Sonoma County's cases emerge from large events. Mase hopes this order will reduce the chances of people catching COVID-19 at events.

"While we may all be done with COVID, COVID is not done with us. due to the omicron variant, our case rates have never been higher and our hospitalizations are beginning to climb," said Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase.

The county's positive testing rate reached an all-time high of 16.5 percent this week, and case rates rose from 24.4 per 100,000 residents per day to more than 121 per 100,000 residents per day in the past two weeks.

Sonoma County's health officer says all indications are the case surge will likely get worse in the coming weeks.

Sonoma County is the first and only county in the Bay Area to take these steps to fight the omicron variant.

Bay City News has contributed to this report.

Comments / 11

Why Not
5d ago

Imagine a vaccine so safe you have to be threatened to take it.. For a disease so deadly you have to be tested to know you have it.. LOL

Reply(1)
6
Why Not
5d ago

NEWSFLASH SHEEPLE...Breakthrough COVID-19 cases are becoming more common, even among those vaccinated and boosted since the omicron variant exploded across the nation. “Breakthroughs are more common now because omicron is more capable of evading our immune system than delta,” said Dr. John Swartzberg. Bay Area infectious disease experts say that means everyone including those vaccinated and boosted must double down on protecting themself especially over the next few weeks. That means wearing top tier N95 or KN95 masks and limiting the number of people you’re around... THE SHOTS AND MASK DON'T PROTECT YOU.. LOL

Reply
4
