'I'm Not Asking For Crazy Stuff, It's In Their Hands' - Mohamed Salah Opens Up On Liverpool Contract Talks

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has opened up in a recent interview about his contract situation at the club.

The 29 year old's existing contract has 18 months to run and talks have been ongoing but not concluded causing concern amongst Liverpool fans.

The Egyptian has been in fantastic form this season scoring 23 goals and assisting 11 times in all competitions leaving many claiming he is the best player on the planet.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Speaking to GQ Magazine, Salah once again reiterated his stance that he wants to stay at Liverpool.

“I want to stay, but it's not in my hands. It's in their hands.

“They know what I want. I'm not asking for crazy stuff.

"The thing is when you ask for something and they show you they can give you something. Because they appreciate what you did for the club.

"I've been here for my fifth year now. I know the club very well. I love the fans. The fans love me.

"But with the administration, they have (been) told the situation. It's in their hands.”

Author Verdict

The most positive thing is Salah is keen to stay and continue to build his legacy at Liverpool.

That should makes things easier as the club will also be desperate to keep their talisman.

Let's hope that there is a resolution soon but it does seem that it will be resolved at some point with both player and club wanting the same end result.

