Bronx, NY

14 Victims Of Bronx High-Rise Fire Identified, While FDNY Investigation Focuses On Self-Closing Doors

By Cory James
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Bronx community is still reeling after a fire took the lives of 17 people , including eight children, on Sunday.

Officials on Tuesday released the identities of 14 victims:

  • 27-year-old Sera Janneh
  • 12-year-old Seydou Toure
  • 5-year-old Haouwa Mahamadou
  • 49-year-old Haji Dukary
  • 37-year-old Haja Dukureh
  • 12-year-old Mustapha Dukureh
  • 11-year-old Mariam Dukureh
  • 5-year-old Fatoumata Dukureh
  • 50-year-old Fatoumata Drammeh
  • 21-year-old Foutmala Drammeh
  • 12-year-old Muhammed Drammeh
  • 19-year-old Nyumaaisha Drammeh
  • 6-year-old Omar Jambang
  • 43-year-old Fatoumata Tunkara

All 14 died from smoke inhalation.

FDNY sources say investigators are focusing on self-closing doors inside the Fordham Heights building that may have malfunctioned, allowing smoke to spread.

The community held two vigils for the victims Tuesday, and support continues to pour in for those who survived.

CBS2’s John Dias spoke with some about how they were able to escape.

Thick, black smoke swallowed the air outside Yesbely Fernandez’s apartment building Sunday morning on East 181st Street, while the fire raged inside a second-floor apartment below her. But she knew not to panic.

“My fear was the smoke, because I know the fire isn’t going to come up, because those apartments are made to withhold the fire,” she told Dias.

Fernandez and her boyfriend quickly sprung into action — fast thinking that may have saved their lives.

“We wet our towels, we put it under the door, so the smoke would stop come in,” she said. “We made sure we stuck our heads out the window to not breathe in that smoke.”

They waited on the lower level of her duplex apartment until firefighters told them it was all clear. With her boyfriend’s kids, they escaped using the soot-filled interior stairs down to safety.

Watch: Mayor Adams, FDNY Commissioner Nigro On Deadly Bronx Fire

The FDNY reminds others to follow that plan if they’re in a similar situation.

“We do recommend in high-rise fireproof buildings that people should shelter in place, and it’s safer to be in your apartment than to venture out,” FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said.

Officials say as the residents of the fire apartment raced out, their front door should have closed, but it didn’t, sending a massive amount of toxic smoke through the building.

A spokesperson for the building owner said all of its doors are self-closing. Mostly recently, violations were issued in 2017 and 2019, but were fixed.

“There are no open violations or complaints related to self-closing doors at the property,” Bronx Park Phase III Preservation LLC said in a statement.

Nigro says we may never know why the door didn’t close.

“It was so deformed from the heavy fire that our marshals are having very great difficulty determining exactly why it wouldn’t close,” Nigro said on Newsradio 880.

He says more people would have died had it not been for his firefighters’ quick response.

Mayor Eric Adams toured the damage Monday, saying the FDNY is still investigating.

“The marshals are doing their investigation, and based on the violations of the city’s law to take appropriate action, but the investigation is still early at this time,” he said.

The FDNY says the cause was a space heater that malfunctioned in a bedroom. Sources say it was apparently left on for days, and there were multiple heaters inside.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has launched a federal investigation to see if the space heater was defective.

PHOTOS: On The Scene Of Deadly Fire At Bronx Apartment Building

Sources say the people living in the fire apartment will not face criminal charges, and the cause was accidental.

Throughout the day Tuesday, CBS2 watched families come back to get some of their personal belongings. Those lucky enough to avoid the worst of what happened are now trying to figure out what to do next.

Joyce Anderson was one of the very first tenants to ever move into the building back in 1974.

“I’m not going back there,” she told CBS2’s Kevin Rincon.

Those who died were more than just her neighbors.

“I recognized the little boy who died in the fire. He went to the summer camp my granddaughter went to. His whole family, I think, they all died,” Anderson said.

Gita Sankano’s family barely escaped Sunday morning.

“I knew these people. I did. I knew these people,” she said. “My aunts are traumatized. My sister is traumatized. My nieces are traumatized. It’s done. They do not want to go back to this building.”

Restoration efforts have been ongoing around the clock. Cleaning crews have filled trucks with garbage bag after garbage bag of soot-covered materials from inside.

The goal is to get tenants back into their homes, but for those who would rather go elsewhere, help is on the way.

“We’re urging all three levels of government — federal, state and city — to find new locations so these folks can find a place to live,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

Schumer wrote a letter to the Department of Housing and Urban Development to expediate the process of allowing tenants to use their housing assistance on other properties.

“Ninety families have these vouchers, so the vast majority of tenants have them and can use them,” Schumer said.

Heartbroken in the bitter cold, the Bronx community came together as family Tuesday night for a candlelight prayer vigil, finding the strength to turn their pain into purpose.

“It’s beautiful. It’s beautiful,” Bronx resident Elizabeth Medina told CBS2’s Cory James. “I used to work in this community for 20 years as a paraprofessional … A lot of lives were lost unnecessarily.”

Hundreds of New Yorkers showed up at the vigil, honoring those who died and the first responders who risked everything.

“I’m here to support the fire department, who did an awesome job. I’m here to support the police department, that does an awesome job,” Bronx resident Vanessa Redick said.

Mallory Gethers made a shirt capturing the men and women paying their respects in front of the Twin Parks Northwest building.

“They’re heroes, and I appreciate them,” she said. “I feel like they saved a lot of lives. It could have been a lot more lives lost.”

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson said she is going to work to make sure a tragedy like this does not happen again in her community.

“There is something wrong when a majority of the major fires we have seen in the city of New York in the last 30 years have been in the Bronx, and so this is a call to attention and this is a call to action,” she said.

But for now, those mourning are coming together, lighting candles to drown out the darkness and finding peace through prayer.

“This is not the time to question your faith. This is the time that we should all gather near and recognize that we praise a good God,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said.

Click here for more on how to help the victims.

CBS2’s John Dias and Kevin Rincon contributed to this report.

CBS New York

Bronx High-Rise Fire: Local Officials Introduce Federal Safety Regulations In Wake Of Deadly Blaze

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Bronx community continued to mourn the victims of the deadly high-rise fire Friday. Mayor Eric Adams prayed with families and local leaders proposed changes to prevent a similar tragedy from happening again, CBS2’s Jessica Moore reported. “I cannot feel the pain of people by remaining in City Hall,” Adams said. The mayor arrived at Masjid Ur-Rahmah mosque for a private prayer for the 17 killed inside the Twin Parks North West high-rise. “What did it mean for you today to have Mayor Adams come in and pray with you?” Moore asked Haji Dukuray, who lost five family members in...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Crews Battle 11-Alarm Fire In Passaic; Officials Say Flames Did Not Reach Main Chlorine Plant

PASSAIC, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Crews battled an 11-alarm fire in Passaic on Friday night. The smoke was so widespread, it shut down a major highway and could be seen nearly 10 miles away. Passaic Mayor Hector Lora spoke to Fire Chief Patrick Trentacost on Facebook just after 12 a.m. Saturday. Trentacost said most of the building that the fire originated in has collapsed. It was used for storage of plastics and pallets. According to Trentacost, a portion of the building had chlorine in it, but he said, “That seems to be under control at this time.” As CBS2’s Nick Caloway reports, sirens could be...
PASSAIC, NJ
CBS New York

Islamic Community To Hold Janazah Prayer Service For Muslim Victims Of Bronx High-Rise Fire

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — On Sunday, the Islamic community will hold a traditional Janazah prayer service for the Muslim victims of the Bronx high-rise fire. The ritual is considered an essential part of the funeral service in the Islamic faith. “When you die, we have to bring you and pray on you and ask Allah to place you, to accept you. This is very important, I cannot even describe it,” said Imam Musa Kabba of Masjid Ur-Rahmah mosque in the Bronx. The Janazah will be held at the Islamic Cultural Center in Manhattan. Funeral services for all 17 fire victims are being paid for through the Mayor’s Fund. CLICK HERE for more information on how to help.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Winston Glynn, Charged With Murder In Kristal Bayron Nieves Shooting, Used To Work At Same Burger King

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A suspect is under arrest in the deadly shooting of 19-year-old Kristal Bayron Nieves at a Burger King in East Harlem. As CBS2’s Leah Mishkin reports, all Friday morning police were questioning a person of interest. That man has now officially been charged with murder and robbery. A crowd outside the 25th precinct didn’t hold back, shouting and screaming as Winston Glynn, 30, was taken away in handcuffs. Glynn screamed back. The NYPD believes Glynn is responsible for killing Nieves early Sunday morning. Police say he went to the register and took out about $100. Nieves was behind the...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Bronx High-Rise Fire: Memorial Wall Pays Tribute To Victims As We Learn More About Lives Lost

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Funerals will be held in the days ahead for many of the 17 victims of the Bronx high-rise fire. A funeral prayer will be held on Sunday for 15 of the 17 victims. As restoration work continues on the building, numerous survivors have vowed not to move back, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported Thursday. There was a bright moment during a dark week as balloons were released from the memorial wall at the school adjacent to the fire scene. With each photo at the memorial came countless tears. “I cried so much that it hurt,” said Dayshawn Taylor. “You just can’t eat...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Mount Vernon Man Stabbed To Death In Harlem

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in Harlem. It happened at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday on West 132nd Street near Lenox Avenue. Investigators say a 40-year-old Mount Vernon resident was stabbed in the neck after a dispute. He was rushed to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police say they are searching for at least two suspects who ran from the scene and into a car. Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Caught On Video: Woman Beaten, Stabbed On Bronx Sidewalk

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for the suspects behind a brutal assault caught on video in the Bronx. It happened early Sunday morning on East 198th Street between Briggs and Valentine avenues in the Jerome Park section. Surveillance video shows two men kicking and punching the 28-year-old woman on the ground, after police say one of the suspects stabbed her multiple times. The victim was hospitalized in stable condition. Anyone with information about her attackers is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

‘Enough Is Enough:’ Park Slope Business Owners Exasperated By Recent Burglaries, Police Say Many By Same Man

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some Brooklyn businesses have reached a breaking point after being burglarized multiple times in the past few months. Police say one man is responsible for most of the crimes. Ronny Jaramillo says his Park Slope restaurants were burglarized four times between November and December. Among the damage, a cash register thrown on the floor, broken glass and a computer stolen. “It’s horrible because each one of those windows is $750, so they broke four of them,” he told CBS2’s Lisa Rozner. Sandwich Girl opened across the street two months ago. Just before Christmas, an iPad was stolen — the owner says...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Five-Alarm Fire Rips Through Row Of Businesses In Suffern: ‘Nothing To Save… Everything Is Finished’

SUFFERN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Frigid temperatures added to the challenge of a five-alarm fire in Rockland County on Wednesday. Business owners in Suffern are now totaling up the extensive loss, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported. There was nothing to be salvaged inside the business Muhammad Khan spent four years building. “I lost the business right now. Nothing to save. Inside, all is, everything is, finished,” Khan said. The immigrant from Pakistan said inventory loss alone at his halal market tops $200,000. EXCLUSIVE: view inside fire damaged second floor after smoky 5🚨 blaze heavily damaged 81-89 Lafayette Ave in the heart of ⁦@SuffernVillage⁩ in #RocklandCounty pic.twitter.com/2h0FR5HTwE — Tony...
SUFFERN, NY
CBS New York

Shots Fired On MTA Bus In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Shots were fired on an MTA bus in the Bronx on Wednesday. It happened around 4:30 p.m. in the Van Nest section. Police say three men were involved in an argument when one of them pulled out a gun and started firing. The suspect then got off the bus and ran. No one was hurt, and no arrests have been made.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

NYPD Body Camera Video Shows Officers Try To Stop Suspect In Midtown Carjacking

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New video shows a violent carjacking Wednesday in Midtown. Police body camera footage shows officers trying to stop the suspect, be he kept going. The suspect smashed into parked cars, as he drove the wrong way up Broadway. He then crashed into a pole near 57th Street and then ditched the car. The man was last seen at the Columbus Circle subway station. One officer suffered minor injuries, but no one else was hurt. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

In Response To Bronx Apartment Building Tragedy, Paterson, N.J. To Re-Inspect All High-Rises, Mid-Rises, And Multiple Dwellings

PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — In the wake of the deadly fire in the Bronx, the third largest city in New Jersey is re-inspecting its buildings. The city of Paterson has nearly 40 high-rise buildings. “Paterson is not a high-rise city. We’re not like New York City. We have a lot of mid-rise buildings,” Paterson Fire Department Chief Brian McDermott said. All buildings have fire inspections yearly, but now all high-rise, mid-rise and multiple-dwelling buildings will be inspected again, CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported Wednesday. In the wake of the tragic fires in New York City and Philadelphia, @LtGovOliver and I urge families to take precautions...
PATERSON, NJ
CBS New York

Man Critically Injured After Being Shot In Head At Brooklyn Event Hall

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man is in critical condition after being shot in the head early Thursday morning in Brooklyn. The shooting happened around 3:45 a.m. inside a rental hall on East 92nd Street in Canarsie. Police said an event was wrapping up at the time. The 46-year-old victim was rushed to a local hospital. Police said two other men and a woman were also shot. They are expected to survive their injuries. There’s no word on a suspect or motive. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Caught On Video: Man Attacked With Hammer, Shot At Outside Bodega In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to track down a man and woman seen on video attacking a man at a bodega in the Bronx. It happened the night after Christmas on Morris Park Avenue near White Plains Road. Surveillance video shows the group fighting inside the store. The woman can be seen hitting the victim with a hammer, before the male suspects pulls out a gun and points it at him. The video continues outside the store, where the woman continues to attack him with the hammer. The man then fires a single gunshot into the side of the store. No one was hit, but the victim was taken to the hospital for stitches. Anyone with information about his attackers is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

2 Arrested After Hit-And-Run Crash In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two people have been arrested after a wild crash in Brooklyn. It happened near the Belt Parkway and Cropsey Avenue in Bath Beach around 5 p.m. Thursday. Police say a driver in a BMW swerved into oncoming traffic and then hit another car. It appears both vehicles wound up on the sidewalk. One person in the other car was taken to a hospital. An NYPD officer saw the crash and the two men from the BMW, who fled. Both suspects are now in custody.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Biden Sending Military Support To Newark, Coney Island, North Central Bronx Hospitals To Shore Up Staffing

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — President Joe Biden announced plans to deploy federal medical teams to help struggling hospitals six states, including New York and New Jersey. Coney Island Hospital in Brooklyn, North Central Bronx Hospital and University Hospital in Newark are on the list. “We don’t know exactly what the breakdown is yet between nurses and other types of staff who are going to help us, but it almost doesn’t matter, because we’re frankly struggling in almost every category,” said Dr. Shereef Elnahal, CEO of University Hospital. Personnel will be sent to overwhelmed hospitals in New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Rhode Island, Michigan...
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

Bronx High-Rise Fire Survivors File Lawsuit Against Building’s Owners, Managers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A married couple who survived the deadly Bronx high-rise fire have filed a lawsuit against the building’s owners and managers claiming they knew of defective conditions in the 19-story building. Rosa Reyes and Felix Martinez say they suffered serious injuries and are seeking hundreds of millions of dollars in damages. The lawsuit claims the owners failed to ensure that front doors of the apartments were self-closing and that smoke detectors were function. The couple also says the building owners failed to provide adequate heat. Investigators say the fire was caused by a space heater.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

See It: Midtown Carjacking Caught On Police Bodycam

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New police body camera video shows an officer trying to stop a suspected carjacker who was reportedly armed with a Taser. The man drove off in a black Audi on West 55th Street and Broadway, going in the wrong direction, before plowing into at least two parked cars Wednesday in Manhattan. The stolen vehicle was eventually crashed into a pole near Columbus Circle. The suspect headed into the subway and got away. A detailed description of the suspect police are looking for has not been released, but a picture of the man was included with the bodycam video. One officer suffered minor injuries.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Drop-Off Sites Across New York City Overflowing With Donations For Bronx High-Rise Fire Victims

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Donations are still coming into help the victims of Sunday’s deadly high-rise fire in the Bronx. Hours ahead of a vigil to remember the 17 victims, the community organized a supplies drive to uplift devastated families. “Our mandate as a city, whether we’re elected officials or organizers or just family members, is to stand up and care for those, right now, who are going through crisis,” said Nick Smith, with the public advocate’s office. Their thoughts and actions comforting traumatized survivors seeking solace at a nearby mosque, among them Tijan Janneh, whose 27-year-old daughter, Sere, died in the fire....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Rapid COVID Test Kits Distributed In Wallkill, New Windsor Being Recalled

WALLKILL, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Orange County, New York, is alerting residents about a recall of COVID rapid test kits. The kits from Flowflex were distributed Thursday in Wallkill and New Windsor. The county says it was told those kits are authorized by the FDA, but it turns out, they are only authorized for European markets. The county says residents who received one of those kits can exchange it for a new one at a later date.
WALLKILL, NY
