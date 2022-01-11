Using space heaters safely

Living in a small apartment or house can sometimes feel a little suffocating, especially if you’re not good at making the most of your space. A common space-sucking mistake many people make is to place a permanent bed in a spare room that could otherwise be used as a WFH office, a home gym or other functional space. So if you regularly host overnight guests but still want to make the most of the space when a bed isn’t needed, consider a futon or invest in one of the best Murphy beds. Murphy beds, which are sometimes known as wall beds,...

HOME & GARDEN ・ 21 HOURS AGO