Environment

Climate change communication should focus less on specific numbers

By Carolyn Gramling
Science News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat’s in a number? The goals of the 2021 United Nations’ climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, called for nations to keep a warming limit of 1.5 degrees Celsius “within reach.” But when it comes to communicating climate change to the public, some scientists worry that too much emphasis on a specific...

www.sciencenews.org

HackerNoon

The Neverending Climate Change Conundrum

Climate Change is an ongoing concern for both the general public and governments around the world. However, the lengths we're willing to go to make a positive impact and reduce our damage on the planet varies, with different fronts ready to accommodate a personalized agenda. In this slogging thread, our community discusses the climate crisis and their views on worldwide measures.
ENVIRONMENT
hamilton.edu

Sustainability and Climate Change

Assistant Professor of Environmental Studies Aaron Strong recently co-authored a commentary and analysis of COP26 – the UN climate talks that took place in Glasgow in November. The commentary, written with colleagues at Vermont Law School and the Seychelles Conservation and Climate Adaptation Trust, appears in the journal Sustainability...
CLINTON, NY
voiceofmuscatine.com

Framing climate change as a management issue

Just like an emerging crop pest or animal disease, climate change in the agriculture space poses a threat to certain aspects of farming operations and a farmers bottom line. In this Managing for Profit, Illinois state climatologist Trent Ford explains why farmers should look at climate change as a management issue and how to best plan for it in your farm management strategies.
AGRICULTURE
Colorado Springs Independent

Letter to the Editor: 'Climate change hysteria'

While it is easy to fall into the trap of "climate change hysteria" as I like to call it, we must look at the threat of wildfires in December and snowstorms in March from a measured point of view. Yes, the climate is changing, but the fact is that the...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
thewildcattribune.com

Climate change among the final generations

“It’s up to your generation to ensure a brighter future for our world!”. When I was younger and teachers said anything along those lines to the class, I felt a sense of pride and encouragement. After all, who wouldn’t want to be a part of a generation that could create a better future and bring a positive effect to major issues like climate change? As I’ve gotten older, the charm from those statements has faded away only to be replaced by pressure and anger. As much as I want to contribute to seeing a change made, I can’t help but feel bitter. Why should I work towards making a difference if older generations aren’t going to do their role? Climate change is not an issue that should be left up to one generation. It’s going to need a lot more people in order to make an impactful difference.
ENVIRONMENT
globallandscapesforum.org

Where is climate change heading in 2022?

New year, new solutions (and challenges) for us and our troubled planet: from wireless power lines to plant-forward foods, here are 15 conservation issues to watch in 2022. The Landscape News bi-weekly digest of climate news is back, and we’re kicking off the year by looking into edible food packaging, eco-friendly burials, green hydrogen and much more.
ENVIRONMENT
MySanAntonio

It's Time for Businesses to Adapt to Climate Change. How Should They Do It?

The outcome of COP26 has left many disappointed. Despite 151 parties having submitted new or updated nationally determined contributions (NDCs) in the run-up to the conference, commitments to curb emissions continue to lag significantly behind what is needed to limit global heating to 1.5 degrees Celcius by 2030. Calls for drastic climate action around the world were met by constraining economic realities and touch choices involving the balancing of immediate development needs with the expectations around green growth.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Medscape News

The Workday May Shift With Climate Change

As working during the hottest part of the day becomes increasingly infeasible in some parts of the world, work hours may need to adjust, according to a new Nature Communications study. What to know:. As temperatures rise globally, workers in the hottest locations are increasingly often forced to stop work...
AGRICULTURE
CleanTechnica

Creating A Microclimate To Fight Climate Change

In 1982, when David and Margery bought their little house in an ex-public housing estate, they could look out of their bedroom windows and see what everyone had worn for the week, because you could see everyone’s washing on the lines in their backyards. His love of nature was developed in early years living close to nature in Malta and the English Midlands.
ENVIRONMENT
upenn.edu

Climate change and the problem with time

Season three of OMNIA’s “In These Times” podcast, titled Fear and Loathing and Science, explores scientific ideas that cause big reactions in a world full of polarization, politics, misrepresentation, and simple misunderstanding. Episode seven brings together an oceanographer, a geophysicist, and a historian to talk about the...
ENVIRONMENT
thewichitan.com

Climate Change Guest Column: Initial Responses to Technogenic Climate Change

Edward Roberts, under the anonym “strannikov”, has written flash fiction since 2007 appearing online at Delicious Demon, Language Is a Virus, Gone Lawn Journal, Metazen, Dead Mule School of Southern Literature, Fictionaut, and The Miscreant. His verse (since 2016) has appeared at Fictionaut and Literati Magazine and in print at Chiron Review.
ENVIRONMENT
alive.com

Cultivating a Climate Change Remedy

When Ashley Walsh was faced with invasive surgery to cure a condition that prevented her from digesting most foods, she did what most people wouldn’t. She ate more. She just ate differently to avoid the operating room. That included adopting an organic lifestyle, using food and supplements produced with planet-healthy values to heal her gastroparesis, a disease that paralyzes the stomach and hinders the movement of food through the digestive tract. The change in diet didn’t just cure what ailed her by sparing a procedure to remove her stomach and replace it with feeding tubes. It eventually set her on a new career path that can help heal the planet and other people too.
LONG POND, PA
Arizona Daily Sun

Spotlight on Climate: Forests, carbon and climate change

Forests and forest soils are important to climate change because they contain a lot of carbon. Globally, forests contain over 800 gigatons (Gt) of carbon and forest soils, another 1,500 Gt (a Gt is 2.2 trillion pounds). Forests have been headline news in the past few years, some good and...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Climate change’s adverse effects on health starts in the womb, studies find

Rising temperatures around the world as a result of climate change are having a devastating effect on foetuses, babies and infants, studies have found.Scientists from six different studies determined that climate change is causing – among other adverse outcomes – the increased risk of premature birth, increased hospitalisation of young children and weight gain in babies.The separate studies have just been published in a special issue of the journal Paediatric and Perinatal Epidemiology.The journal’s guest editors Professor Gregory Wellenius and Professor Amelia Wesselink from the Boston University School of Public Health said that a growing body of evidence indicates the...
ENVIRONMENT
One Green Planet

Climate Change is Coming for the Beer Industry

Imagine if every sip of beer sent stark visions of the blazing wildfires, deadly floods, melting icecaps, and 100-plus-degree heat waves that occur around our world each day. Hold your beer, because it can happen. One of the lesser-known consequences of global warming is its impact on the beer industry.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Dimming Sun's rays should be off-limits, say experts

Planetary-scale engineering schemes designed to cool Earth's surface and lessen the impact of global heating are potentially dangerous and should be blocked by governments, more than 60 policy experts and scientists said on Monday.   The world's nations have committed to capping the rise in Earth's surface temperature to 1.5C above mid-19th century levels, but UN-backed scientists have said that threshold will be breached, possibly within a decade. 
ASTRONOMY
wuft.org

Iraq is reeling from climate change

Iraq is at the frontlines of the climate crisis, with temperatures rising twice as fast as the global average. It’s also a major oil producer and the world’s second largest offender of gas flaring, a process that releases CO2. Special Correspondent Simona Foltyn reports as part of our ongoing series, “Peril & Promise: The Challenge of Climate Change.”
ENVIRONMENT
cityandstateny.com

Hydrogen: Climate change friend or foe?

New York needs all sorts of renewable energy projects to meet its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 85% (compared to 1990 levels) before 2050. Offshore wind, solar and hydroelectric power will be important to replacing fossil fuels, but they each have their own limits. Wind patterns do not always line up with consumer demand. Clouds sometimes block the sun. Many rivers have already been dammed. Some engines just need more oomph than electricity can provide.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

