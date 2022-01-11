ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steeler Great Jerome Bettis Starts Final Semester At Notre Dame

 6 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Steelers great Jerome Bettis has done a lot since his time at Notre Dame. “The Bus” has won the Super Bowl, been inducted to the Hall of Fame and retired as a Pittsburgh legend.

But there’s still one thing left undone: getting his degree.

Bettis re-enrolled at Notre Dame in 2020, the university said, and on Monday he posted a video telling Twitter he was starting his final semester.

“First day of school, just getting on campus. It’s cold as ever, but I’m excited. Here we go. Here goes nothing,” he said in the video.

Bettis skipped his senior year to enter the 1993 NFL Draft where he was selected 10th overall by the Rams. He spent three seasons in LA before being traded to the Steelers — and the rest is history.

Bettis is completing his bachelor’s degree in business, Notre Dame said. When he left 27 years ago, Bettis said he knew he’d be back someday.

He said he always tells his kids that they have to start what they finish, and now he’s leading by example.

“It’s never too late to pursue your dreams and further your education,” he tweeted.

