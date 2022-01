After four years of dating – and the 2018 birth of their daughter Willow Banks – Lil Durk is officially engaged to his longtime partner, India Royale. Durk popped the question last Saturday (December 18) during a hometown performance at Chicago’s United Center. He appeared as part of the Big Jam Concert hosted by local radio station WGCI, inviting Royale onstage to serenade her with a song before dropping to one knee and asking – to a deafening onslaught of cheers – “Would you wanna be my wife?”

MUSIC ・ 27 DAYS AGO