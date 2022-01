A clash between Kentucky and Auburn along with some critical Big Ten action highlight the best games from this week’s college basketball schedule. The college basketball season is heating up and it looks like the sport is starting to move past its latest COVID crisis. All 10 games listed on our must-watch matchups last week went off as scheduled and there are fewer programs that have been forced to deal with COVID pauses by the day, which is a big win for fans since most of the games listed on the schedule will be played.

NFL ・ 16 HOURS AGO