Colorado Gov. Polis pushes 'get back to normal' strategy

One Jewish leader says the FBI got it wrong after an official said the Texas synagogue hostage-taker's demands were "not specifically related to the Jewish community." A Texas SWAT team responded to Congregation Beth Israel on Saturday after British national Malik Faisal Akram, 44, allegedly entered the building and held four people, including a rabbi, hostage for hours. A livestream of the service was on Facebook during a portion of the hostage situation, before it was taken down.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO