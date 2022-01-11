ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Battlefield 2042' Refunds Are Being Given on Steam As Game's Player Count Drops

By Harrison Abbott
 6 days ago
As "Battlefield 2042's" player count continues to plummet, some fans have been able to get refunds for the multiplayer game on Steam. Here is all you need to...

We Finally Know Why Rockstar Cancelled This Game

Fans really, really wanted "Bully 2" to happen. Even though the rumored game was once in development at Rockstar, it has since fallen by the wayside in favor of the ever-popular "Grand Theft Auto" series. In late 2021, fans got excited again when rumors pointed to the "Bully" sequel fans had been waiting for, but so far nothing has materialized from the hearsay. However, a few former Rockstar devs have stepped out to discuss the original attempt to create a follow-up to "Bully" — and to explain why it never quite got off the ground.
The Independent

Sony announces PlayStation VR2 alongside its first game at CES

Sony has announced the name of its upcoming new virtual reality headset: the PlayStation VR2.The new VR headset will work with the PS5, and Sony has been gradually revealing details of its design. Over the last year, it has shown off its controllers, as well as details of its specs, though it is yet to The perhaps obvious name was announced during Sony’s presentation at CES, the gadget show happening in Las Vegas. The lack of surprise was likened to the much-heralded announcement of the PS5’s logo, at the start of 2020, which ended up looking like the PS3 and...
gamepressure.com

Battlefield 2042's Reddit Too Toxic? Players Outraged by Moderators’ Warning

The Battlefield 2042's Reddit may be temporarily shut down, allegedly due to toxic behavior. The users don't believe the moderators. For a significant number of players Battlefield 2042 turned out to be a big disappointment, and some post-launch decisions of the developers only confirmed the players in their opinion. Of course, fans did not fail to share more or less constructive criticism in social media. For example on Reddit, but the moderators of the BF2042 subforum have threatened to temporarily close it if players do not curb their "toxic" behavior.
gamingintel.com

Battlefield 2042 Portal Mode Losing Players With Empty Servers

Battlefield 2042 was set to have a love letter to fans with Portal mode but it’s currently a ghost town of empty servers. One of the biggest draws of Battlefield 2042 before launch was its Portal Mode. DICE promised to deliver a way of creating your own Battlefield experience, with assets from classic titles in a huge sandbox environment.
Charlie INTEL

Battlefield 2042 players furious as fan-favorite mode removed

Rush is one of Battlefield’s classic modes, and players were delighted when it arrived in Battlefield 2042. However, even after calls for Rush to remain permanent, DICE removed it, leaving players annoyed and confused. It’s no secret that Battlefield 2042 is in a rough state at the moment, with...
gamingintel.com

Battlefield 2042 Fans Still Requesting Refunds Weeks After Launch

It seems that the Battlefield 2042 community is still less than happy with the state of the game and many fans are requesting refunds. If you’re a Battlefield 2042 owner, chances are you’re aware of some of the issues with the game. It’s clear that fans were hoping for more with EA’s highly-anticipated shooter, and it’s leading to some frustration online.
gameranx.com

Resident Evil Village Takes Steam’s Game Of The Year Award

While 2021 had several games get pushed back to 2022 for various reasons, there were still quite a few hits. At the end of each year, we have The Game Awards to look back at the incredible game releases. It’s a show that helps celebrate the video game industry and award different developers, actors, and content creators. This was a thrilling show, and one quite a few gamers tune into. But other notable outlet awards are given out as well. One of those events that were featured for video games of 2021 is Steam.
vg247.com

As Battlefield 2042 players look for a roadmap, DICE is talking lore

Battlefield 2042 developer DICE has kicked off the new year with an unusual Twitter post. Following a disappointing launch, 2021 ended on a hopeful note for the troubled game, after the studio rapidly deployed four patches to address several major issues. As DICE and much of the world went on...
hypebeast.com

Steam's Concurrent User Count Reaches New All-Time High of Nearly 28 Million

Steam‘s concurrent user count has just reached a new all-time high. No doubt aided by the long holiday season, the gaming platform saw a massive surge in users over the past week, at one point reaching a record-breaking 27,942,036 users online at the same time according to SteamDB. Roughly eight million of them were in-game, while the remaining 20 million were simply on Steam browsing through its platform or messaging friends. Of those that were gaming, the largest portion was playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, while Dota 2 came in with the second-most players. The top 5 are then rounded out by PUBG, Apex Legends, and GTA V.
GAMINGbible

'Battlefield V' Currently Has More Players Than 'Battlefield 2042'

Battlefield 2042 players on PC appear to be leaving the game in droves to go play Battlefield V instead, if current Steam numbers are anything to go by. Released towards the end of 2021, Battlefield 2042 hasn't exactly been the smash-hit DICE and EA were hoping for. The futuristic military shooter has been plagued with technical issues since launch, which led to waves of negative reviews and very unhappy fans.
ClutchPoints

Steam still king: Steam grows despite Epic Games Store, GOG.com

Steam, in spite of its competition, remains to be the most popular storefront on PC. Granted, years of headstart is hard to upend, but the perks of getting your games on Epic or over at GOG.com don’t appear to make a dent on Steam’s numbers. As reported by GameRant, Steam’s numbers continue to grow, breaking their concurrent player count record from the previous year. With the Holiday Break almost over, many players have gone to Steam to seek solace from the impending return to work. On January 2, the final day of most people’s holidays, Steam tallied almost 28 million players – 27,942,458 concurrent users to be exact. That’s half a million more compared to a record set in November 2021, which was when the platform reached 27 million for the first time.
gamingintel.com

Battlefield 2042 Players Plan Boycott of the Game to Protest Against EA

Battlefield 2042 fans are attempting to force a response from EA and DICE by boycotting the game in a new protest. It’s been an interesting few days for members of the Battlefield 2042 community. After the game’s rocky launch, players are now growing tired of the silence from EA and DICE, taking matters into their own hands.
