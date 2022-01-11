ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood

nhpbs.org
 6 days ago

nhpbs.org

nhpbs.org

- Margaret Gets All The Attention/Prince Tuesday Visits

"Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood" is an animated series with live-action interstitials. Fred Rogers' original Neighborhood of Make Believe is recreated in vibrant color and texture; his signature puppet Daniel Striped Tiger is transformed into a curious and playful 4-year-old joined by his friends O the Owl, Prince Wednesday, Katerina Kittycat and Miss Elaina. The series curriculum is school-readiness and social-emotional learning, and each preschool themed episode offers a musical strategy for children and parents to use together.
nhpbs.org

stories from the stage

How can you move forward when everything is lost? With luck...and a second chance. Featuring Mandy Trichell and Warren Holleman. Hosted by Theresa Okokon. All broadcast times for this episode: (show all) Fri, Jan 14 5:30 A.M. Fri, Jan 14 11:30 A.M. Fri, Jan 14 2:30 P.M. Sat, Jan 15...
Variety

Watch Bob Saget’s Funniest Moments, From ‘Full House’ to Dirty Jokes

Bob Saget, who died on Sunday at 65, had two distinct sides to his career, both of which deeply impacted Millennials: First as America’s dorky dad on “Full House” and “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” and then as an X-rated standup who hit comedy clubs and college campuses to shake his family-friendly image. Variety has collected some of Saget’s funniest moments to watch and remember the comedy legend. Performing at Dangerfield’s in 1984 Before his TV fame, Saget was a hungry young comedian who wowed Rodney Dangerfield at his club. Funny ‘Full House’ moments Any episode of “Full House” is filled with quality Saget bits,...
Fred Rogers
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Worst SNL Host Of All Time

Saturday Night Live is among the longest-running shows in TV history. Started by Lorne Michaels, who remains the producer to this day, it has launched the careers for dozens of comics. After the kick-off of its first installment in 1975, it quickly created stars that include Dan Aykroyd, John Belushi, Chevy Chase, and Gilda Radner. […]
The Hollywood Reporter

Betty White’s Final Message: How ‘Betty White: A Celebration’ Pivoted to Become an Iconic Tribute

Despite being nearly 100 years old, it felt like Betty White was, somehow, going to live forever. So when her death was announced on New Year’s Eve, it stunned everyone — including producers Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein. The duo, who knew Betty for more than a decade and are the minds behind PBS’ Pioneers of Television, were gearing up to celebrate the icon’s life and legacy on Jan. 17 with Fathom Events’ Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration. “We were just shell-shocked,” Boettcher says. “I think with her so close to 100 — it was just a gutshot...
nhpbs.org

finding your roots

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. welcomes Brittany Packnett Cunningham and Anita Hill, two guests who made profound sacrifices for social justice, and helps them discover the ancestors who made sacrifices for them. Episode Duration: 56 minutes and 46 seconds. Episode Number: 802. All broadcast times for this episode: (show all) Sat,...
nhpbs.org

xavier riddle and the secret museum

Inspired by the best-selling kids book series, Ordinary People Change the World, by New York Times bestselling author Brad Meltzer and illustrator Christopher Eliopoulos, XAVIER RIDDLE AND THE SECRET MUSEUM follows the adventures of Xavier, Yadina and Brad as they tackle everyday problems by doing something extraordinary: traveling back in time to learn from real-life inspirational figures like Marie Curie, Harriet Tubman and Jackie Robinson when they were kids. Each adventure will help young viewers make the connection between the skills that made these historical figures heroes and those same qualities within themselves, helping them discover that they, too, can change the world.
nhpbs.org

- Butterfly Blueprints

Investigate the hidden scientific secrets of butterflies that reveal them as more inventive and resilient than we imagined, and explore how they're inspiring cutting-edge technical innovations. Episode Duration: 56 minutes and 46 seconds. Episode Number: 4820. All broadcast times for this episode: (show all) Thu, Jan 13 7:00 P.M. Fri,...
nhpbs.org

Stars on Stage from Westport Country Playhouse

From her starring roles in Broadway's "Wicked" and "Waitress," to her chart-topping Billboard recordings, Shoshana Bean has captivated audiences around the world. In this concert special, she unleashes her passion and powerhouse vocals, igniting a dazzlingly diverse selection of songs.
nhpbs.org

Episode 3 Preview

Stefan discovers Christian has been meeting with Hannah and he tells Davor that Christian is supplying information about the Mimica family’s criminal activities to the police. Christian has a carefully prepared cover story, but will it convince Davor? Or will he be forced to take more drastic action to preserve his cover and protect himself?
nhpbs.org

- The Melancholy Countess, Part 2

Circumstantial evidence points to the countess's young friend having poisoned her, but without a motive, Oskar and Max must widen the search. A breakthrough in Max's analysis of the countess's dreams opens a new line of investigation. Episode Duration: 56 minutes and 46 seconds. Episode Number: 202. All broadcast times...
nhpbs.org

sesame street

SESAME STREET has garnered more than 100 awards, including 101 Emmys, two Peabodys, four Parents' Choice Awards and an Action for Children's Television Special Achievement Award. The series delivers academic and social education that prepares kids for grade school. Since its premiere, the show's base curriculum has been set by academic research on preschoolers. Encore episodes focus on music and art and how these tools can be used to develop the whole child - the cognitive, social, emotional and physical attributes. In addition, "Elmo's World," which looks at the world through the eyes of a three-year-old, continues as a featured segment. Themes include birthdays, pets, teeth, families, games and more.
nhpbs.org

- Over The Edge/A Rose By Any Other Name

For more than 75 years, generations of young children have been charmed by the literary adventures of Curious George. Based on the best-selling Curious George books by Margret and H. A. Rey, the daily series expands George's world to include a host of colorful new characters and original locales, while maintaining the charm of the beloved books. Each half-hour episode includes two animated stories, followed by short live-action pieces showing real kids who are investigating the ideas that George introduces in his stories. The series aims to inspire kids to explore science, math and engineering in the world around them.
nhpbs.org

american masters

Discover the legendary choreographer Alvin Ailey whose dances center on the Black American experience with grace, strength and beauty. Featuring previously unheard audio interviews with Ailey, interviews with those close to him and an intimate glimpse into the Ailey studios today. Episode Duration: 1 hour 26 minutes and 46 seconds.
nhpbs.org

DW The Day

The Day provides viewers with the background and analysis they need to understand the top stories of the last 24 hours. Join our Chief News Anchor Brent Goff as he puts the day's events into context and discusses them with experts and correspondents in the field. Mon, Jan 17 11:00...
nhpbs.org

around the world in 80 days on masterpiece

To meet their connection in Aden, Fogg and Passepartout hire a camel driver to cross the desert. Bad idea! Can Abigail and her new acquaintances rescue them?. All broadcast times for this episode: (show all) About Around The World In 80 Days On Masterpiece:. A thrilling adaptation of Jules Verne's...
