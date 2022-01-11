ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cincinnati Bengals Should Be Interested in Veteran Defensive End Shaq Lawson

By James Rapien
AllBengals
AllBengals
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SCCdA_0diTta5800

The Bengals are hoping to make a playoff run over the next few weeks, starting with Saturday's matchup against the Raiders at Paul Brown Stadium.

Cincinnati has a star quarterback, plenty of weapons, a top edge rusher in Trey Hendrickson and an above average secondary.

There's no denying they have plenty of talent, but they could bolster their pass rush ahead of Saturday's matchup.

The Jets released defensive end Shaq Lawson last week to free up extra cap space in 2022. The veteran cleared waivers, which means he can sign with a playoff team and participate in the postseason.

The Bengals should be interested in Lawson. The former first round pick can still help a team, especially a defense like Cincinnati's. The Bengals have Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard on the edge, but they could use another rotational pass rusher.

Lawson intercepted Joe Burrow in the fourth quarter of the Jets 34-31 win over the Bengals in Week 8. He has 23 tackles (five for loss), five quarterback hits, one sack, one interception and two passes defensed this season.

The Bengals have shown a willingness to add veterans during the season, including Vernon Hargreaves III and Tre Flowers. Signing Lawson could help shore up one of their biggest weaknesses going into the postseason.

Angry Joe Burrow? C.J. Uzomah Explains "The Look"

