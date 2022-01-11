Alleged Downriver drug dealer facing charges in death of woman who overdosed on meth

(WWJ) -- A Downriver man is facing up to life in prison in the death of a woman who overdosed on meth.

In May 2021, according to case filings, 52-year-old Scott Sams allegedly met a 28-year-old woman at a hotel in Allen Park and gave her a deadly amount of meth.

Sams has reportedly been selling drugs in the Downriver area for at least two years.

He was arraigned on Monday and charged with conspiracy, possession and delivering meth causing death -- if convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

Federal investigators are looking into additional overdose deaths.

Anyone with information on Sams is asked to give the Detroit FBI office a call at 313-965-2323.