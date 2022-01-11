Man, 44, shot to death outside Queens massage parlor

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A man was fatally shot outside a Queens massage parlor on Monday afternoon, police said.

The 44-year-old victim was shot in the neck just before 5 p.m. during a fight outside the Shangrong Spa on 41st Avenue in Flushing, according to police.

EMS transported him to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He has not been identified.

Police investigated at the scene into the night. Photo credit Citizen App

It’s unclear what led to the fight outside the spa.

Citizen App video shows police investigating at the scene into the night.

The NYPD was still searching for the gunman on Tuesday.

Police haven't released a description of a suspect.