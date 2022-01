There might not be a better-looking video game than Horizon Forbbiden West, especially if the new trailer is any indication. On Thursday, Guerrilla Games flex Horizon’s creative and technical muscle by way of the Tribes of the Forbidden West trailer. As one would naturally glean from the title, this video highlights some of the people Aloy will encounter while exploring. From the Oseram and Carja, to Tenakth and Utari, there seem to be many cultures in this new land. Good to see that humanity is still thriving despite all the terrifying robot dinosaurs roaming around.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO