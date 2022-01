(Bloomberg) -- The pound has returned from the holiday season reinvigorated against the euro as bets on a widening monetary policy chasm lift the U.K. currency. Sterling rallied on Tuesday to 83.62 pence per euro, the strongest since February 2020, buoyed in recent weeks by hopes that omicron won’t derail the U.K. economy. Money markets are bringing forward bets on Bank of England tightening, wagering that a 25-basis-point rate increase in February is nearly a done deal. That’s a sharp contrast with wagers for the European Central Bank, which isn’t priced to raise borrowing costs by 10 basis points until later this year.

