ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Waiting for better-sounding audio from Spotify? Keep waiting.

By Alan Cross
ajournalofmusicalthings.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the big announcements from Apple at the end of last year was that they’d converted all 95 million songs in their streaming library to higher-quality audio. Amazon, Tidal, Quboz,...

www.ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

10 hidden deals for Amazon Prime members only

The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon's main deals page and you'll find thousands of great bargains on best-selling products. But there are certain deals on Amazon that are only available to an exclusive group of people. There's a special secret department on Amazon with even lower prices for Amazon's most prized customers. As you might have guessed by now, we're talking about the best Amazon Prime deals that are only for Prime members. BedStory Pillows for Sleeping, Bed Pillows Queen Size 2 Pack, Hypoallergenic Velvet Hotel...
SHOPPING
BGR.com

10 Amazon finds under $30 each that people are obsessed with

When you hunt for deals on Amazon, you’re probably often looking for popular products like Apple AirPods and Instant Pots. Yes, it’s great to save some money on best-sellers like those, but you’re not going to wow anyone with them. There are so many cool gadgets on Amazon. And some of the best Amazon finds cost under $30! There are tons of items on Amazon that have the potential to be a total game-changer for you. But you’ll never even come across them if you don’t know where to look. For example, have you seen this awesome galaxy star projector that...
ELECTRONICS
celebrityaccess.com

Spotify Delays The Launch Of Their Upgraded ‘HiFi’ Audio

(Hypebot) — Spotify has officially delayed the launch of improved audio indefinitely despite Apple Music, Amazon Music, TIDAL and other competitors offering the option at no additional cost to paid subscribers. In February of 2021 Spotify announced that it would launch HiFi, CD quality lossless audio tier later in...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tidal#Hifi#Wtf#Spotify Hifi#Community#Premium
Android Headlines

We'll Have To Wait Longer For HiFi Streaming On Spotify

The wait for a HiFi (high fidelity or lossless) streaming tier on Spotify could be much longer than we initially thought. The company is working on it but doesn’t have any details on a possible release date yet, a moderator on Spotify’s official community forums has confirmed. “We...
TECHNOLOGY
imore.com

Spotify launches audio-timed interactive ads for podcasts

Spotify has launched Call-to-Action cards for podcast ads in its app. The interactive ads will be audio-timed when the ad begins playing on the podcast episode. Ads will also appear on episode summaries, podcast overviews, and other places in the Spotify app. Spotify might have done both a good and...
TECHNOLOGY
mixonline.com

Audio Process Upgrades Location Sound

Toronto, Canada (January 6, 2022)—Audio Process, a one-stop shop for location recording, post-production and studio recording in Toronto, recently upgraded its cart and bag rigs to the Lectrosonics D Squared line. Toronto is the third busiest media production city in North America after Los Angeles and New York, and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Seekingalpha.com

Spotify: Content King In Audio Streaming

Spotify is down roughly 40% from all-time highs set in February of last year. In order for Spotify (SPOT) to be a sound investment, in my opinion, it will need to continue building its content library by purchasing exclusive rights. While I believe there are significant challenges to Spotify's future profitability, which I will touch on in the 'Risks' section, they may be able to increase operating leverage by controlling rights to popular podcasts and music. Through content control, I believe Spotify will continue as the world's most popular audio streaming service by attracting new users and heightening revenue per user through increased premium costs and advertising revenues.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Amazon
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Looking to figure out your place in the music business? Take a look at Viberate.

A while back, I came across Viberate, a new way for artists to both keep track of their music and to make vital connections within the music business on a global basis. The services and opportunities are many, but it’s worth checking out if you’re a musician seeking to make an impact.
MUSIC
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

This DJ is releasing an album on a Nintendo 64 cartridge

If you think releasing new material on cassette is weird, you need to speak with Hamburg-based DJ Remote. His next record, entitled R64 (due March 25) will be released on a Nintendo 64 cartridge. And yes, if you want to play it, you’ll need a functioning console. Interesting, given...
VIDEO GAMES
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

YouTube videos not working or embedding for you today? Join the club. UPDATED!

Saturday evening (January 15), reports started popping up about YouTube videos disappearing from websites. What used to be a happily embedded video was replaced by a message that reads “This live event is no longer available.” That’s weird, given that these videos weren’t live events at all. And that the videos were working perfectly a few hours earlier. Suddenly, many were all broken.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Ongoing History Daily: The effect of streaming music

When streaming started to take off more than a decade ago, skeptics said it would never work. After more than a century of buying records, tapes, and CDs, who wanted to just “rent” music? The moment you stopped paying your monthly subscription, then your music collection would disappear. Crazy.
MUSIC
SPY

Act Fast and You Can Save $100 on Apple’s New Generation of iMac Desktop Computers

The iMac has gone through quite a few evolutions over the years. And with its most recent generation of iMacs, which debuted in 2021, Apple has brought back one of the features we love most about traditional iMacs — the cool colors. Sure, it might not make a difference in performance, but the new pink, blue, orange and green iMacs just look so damn cool. (Yes, classic Apple silver is still available.) Sleek and sexy aesthetics have always been part of Apple’s appeal, but the company has always combined the cool factor with genuinely impressive performance, and the 2021 generation of...
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

ONSCREEN Spark brings Zoom calls to your TV – save $20 at Amazon

The pandemic changed so many things about our lives. But the good news is that much of it will go back to normal once we finally put all this behind us. Of course, there are also a few things that probably won't fully go back to the way they were. One good example is video calling. Video calls exploded in popularity as a result of the pandemic. Now that so many people use services like Zoom to talk to people around the world, they'll likely continue to do so. If you love video calling as much as we do, there's...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Safari bug has been revealing people’s browsing history and personal information for months

Apple’s Safari browser has a vulnerability in it that could expose users’ browsing history and personal information.The bug, which was introduced in Safari 15, as reported by FingerprintJS, came from the Indexed Database API which is part of Apple’s WebKit. The API is used to save data on websites users have visited so they can be loaded faster when they return.IndexedDB should stop data from one origin from interacting with data from other origins. But the bug means that was not happening.“In Safari 15 on macOS, and in all browsers on iOS and iPadOS 15, the IndexedDB API is violating...
SOFTWARE
Fast Company

20+ smartphone apps you should delete before 2022

Ho-ho-holy cow, we made it through another crazy year! It was a time of insurrections, the continuation of the pandemic, and the introduction of an entirely new COVID-19 variant as a parting gift. And the bad news? Another new year is right around the corner. While we can’t predict what...
CELL PHONES
CNET

How to use DuckDuckGo to search the web privately on your phone and computer

Privacy-focused internet search engine DuckDuckGo promises users a seemingly dream experience of private searches, no ad-trackers and smarter encryption -- all for free. With a promise like that, the 13-year-old company appears to be in a prime position to fulfill internet users' increasing desire for privacy in an age of data leaks, breaches and scandals.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy