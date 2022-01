University of Georgia fans waited in a line that wrapped throughout the Walmart on Epps Bridge Parkway for a chance to get their picture taken with Georgia football’s National Championship trophy on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. The line took over an hour for fans to work through and once they reached the trophy, fans were only given a few seconds to take their picture and move for the next group.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO